Cavs player takes a Raptors t-shirt giveaway before his playoff game

Cleveland Cavaliers veteran Richard Jefferson posted a Snapchat of teammate Dahntay Jones taking a shirt meant for Toronto Raptors fans.

We made a GIF of Jones, who was caught redhanded with the maple leaf themed design, above.

The Air Canada Centre in Toronto will certainly notice one of their shirts went missing, considering every other place in the arena has a giveaway on the seat.

According to Jefferson, who posted the video, Jones took home a similar piece of memorabilia last season.

Jones is from New Jersey and and went to Rutgers and Duke for college— so it’s unclear why Jones wanted the Canadian shirt.

Blizzard inside ❄️#WeTheNorth 🌬 pic.twitter.com/9OpjE83xFC — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) May 5, 2017