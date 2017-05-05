Trending stories: Tony Parker, Isaiah Thomas' free throws, free agent power forwards and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Sources: Spurs guard Tony Parker expected to undergo season-ending surgery – via sports.yahoo.com
May 04 11:17 AM
Parker underwent an MRI on Thursday morning in San Antonio, and the team is expected to schedule a procedure based on the results.
The Wizards are finally capturing D.C.’s attention – via sbnation.com
May 04 09:54 AM
For the first time in 40 years, the Wizards have a core the city can proudly rally behind.
The case for Kawhi Leonard as the best basketball player in the world – via sbnation.com
May 04 09:33 AM
Every basketball player is a two-way player. Therefore, the best two-way player is the best player.
Front-Office Insider: Ranking the top free-agent power forwards – via sports.yahoo.com
May 04 03:26 PM
Despite injury concerns, Blake Griffin could be one of the top power forwards on the market. Would a fresh start make sense for the five-time All-Star?
Andre Roberson report card: A couple of F’s on offense – via newsok.com
May 03 09:35 PM
Roberson is an elite defender and is thus a valuable player, but his offense needs lots of work.
The Warriors’ Game 2 win was inevitable from start to finish – via sbnation.com
May 05 01:11 AM
Golden State blitzed the Jazz early, and none of Utah’s attempted comebacks felt likely to succeed after that.
LeBron James is no psychic, but Cavaliers look destined to finish off Raptors – via cleveland.com
May 04 12:43 PM
The Cavs are a virtual lock to win this series, but the Raptors do have a chance to make it interesting, like they did last season. And that’s where the Cavs’ focus is, or should be, with the series shifting to Toronto for Game 3 at 7 p.m. Friday.
Rockets send out prayers, well wishes to Spurs’ Parker – via expressnews.com
May 04 06:54 PM
Rockets send out prayers, well wishes to Spurs’ Parker “It’s unfortunate what happened to Tony Parker,” Beverley said after learning the Spurs point guard is out for the remainder of the postseason after tearing his left quadriceps tendon in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s 121-96 win over Houston …
Yes, Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas always commits free throw violations that aren’t called – via washingtonpost.com
May 04 04:01 PM
The Celtics point guard is a habitual line-stepper, but he’s not gaining an advantage.
ZO2: PRIME by Lonzo Ball – BIG BALLER BRAND – via bigballerbrand.com
May 04 03:51 PM
Changing the Game on every level. The ZO2 Prime is ushering in a new paradigm on and off the court. The ZO2: PRIME was meticulously developed at every stage by
Jazz point guard George Hill out for Game 2 against Warriors – via mercurynews.com
May 04 02:37 PM
OAKLAND — The Warriors will have the services of their starting point guard in Game 2 — Steph Curry is fine after a minor ankle tweak — but the Jazz will not. On Thursday morning,…
John Wall implies that whistle-swallowing officials are giving him the LeBron treatment – via washingtonpost.com
May 04 01:57 PM
When it comes to not getting foul calls, apparently Wall’s spirit animal is LeBron James
