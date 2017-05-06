USA Today Sports

2000 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

2000 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

Gallery

2000 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

The members of the 2000 draft class combined for a grand total of three All-Star appearances. It was bad.

, , , Gallery

, , ,

Recommended Videos

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home