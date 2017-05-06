NBA playoffs: The best pictures of Friday's games

32 shares
By: HoopsHype staff | May 6, 2017
May 5, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver (26) tries to keep the ball in play against the Toronto Raptors as Cleveland guard Kyrie Irving (2) looks on during game three of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
May 5, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert (4) protects the ball against Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) during the first half of game three of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
May 5, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) and Toronto Raptors head coach Dwane Casey watch official Kane Fitzgerald as he makes a call during game three of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
May 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (15) looses the ball to San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol (16) and forward Kawhi Leonard (2) in the first quarter in game three of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
May 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) dribbles against Houston Rockets forward Trevor Ariza (1) in the second half in game three of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. San Antonio won 103-92. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
May 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Jonathon Simmons (17) hits a three point basket against Houston Rockets guard Lou Williams (12) with no time left in the third quarter in game three of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. San Antonio won 103-92. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
May 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives against Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (15) and guard James Harden (13) in second half in game three of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. San Antonio won 103-92. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
May 5, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Gordon Downie (left) of the the Canadian rock band the Tragically Hip watches the action of game three of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
