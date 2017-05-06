Trending stories: Carmelo Anthony trade scenarios, Kawhi Leonard, No. 1 pick debate and more

Woj Report: Kawhi Leonard’s time – via sports.yahoo.com May 05 05:56 PM The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski looks at the impact of Tony Parker’s injury on the Spurs and what it means for Kawhi Leonard. Shares

A doctor's view of Parker's injury – via blog.mysanantonio.com May 04 07:17 PM Spurs point guard Tony Parker faces a long road to recovery from a torn quadriceps tendon, and even then might not be the same player.

Phone off, Spurs' Simmons returning home to handle business – via expressnews.com May 04 06:52 PM Phone off, Spurs' Simmons returning home to handle business HOUSTON — Jonathon Simmons has been preparing for this moment for weeks, and after the Spurs advanced in the playoffs, he took action. The second-year guard is doing his best to limit any distractions that could arise as the Spurs-Rockets series shifts to the Toyota Center for Games 3 and 4 this weekend …