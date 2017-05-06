Trending stories: Carmelo Anthony trade scenarios, Kawhi Leonard, No. 1 pick debate and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Woj Report: Kawhi Leonard’s time – via sports.yahoo.com
May 05 05:56 PM
The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski looks at the impact of Tony Parker’s injury on the Spurs and what it means for Kawhi Leonard.
Wizards-Celtics series is a throwback to NBA’s steel cage era – via theundefeated.com
May 05 06:01 PM
After the carnage was over late Thursday night — after 52 personal fouls, eight technicals, three ejections, one flagrant, several elbows to the esophagus and some violent Kelly-on-Kelly crime — a …
Front-Office Insider: Ranking the top free-agent centers – via sports.yahoo.com
May 05 05:26 PM
The Mavericks can match any offer to keep Nerlens Noel, but his injury history could make that a dangerous proposition.
May 05 11:56 AM
Is Markelle Fultz or Lonzo Ball the better prospect? Who has more upside? Chad Ford and Kevin Pelton make a case for each player and give their verdicts, and identify potential sleeper picks.
A doctor’s view of Parker’s injury – via blog.mysanantonio.com
May 04 07:17 PM
Spurs point guard Tony Parker faces a long road to recovery from a torn quadriceps tendon, and even then might not be the same player.
Phone off, Spurs’ Simmons returning home to handle business – via expressnews.com
May 04 06:52 PM
Phone off, Spurs’ Simmons returning home to handle business HOUSTON — Jonathon Simmons has been preparing for this moment for weeks, and after the Spurs advanced in the playoffs, he took action. The second-year guard is doing his best to limit any distractions that could arise as the Spurs-Rockets series shifts to the Toyota Center for Games 3 and 4 this weekend …
NBA PM: Six Recent NBA Draft Combine Snubs – via basketballinsiders.com
May 05 06:22 PM
Cody Taylor breaks down some of the biggest NBA Combine snubs of the last few seasons.
NBA PM: Trying to Trade Carmelo Anthony – via basketballinsiders.com
May 04 06:58 PM
Trading Carmelo Anthony is complicated. Tommy Beer goes in-depth to break down some scenarios.
Kyle Korver helps fuel late surge, shows 3-point disparity between Cavaliers and Raptors in semifinals – via cleveland.com
May 05 09:51 PM
Sharpshooter Kyle Korver helped highlight that disparity in the second half, burying the Raptors with a barrage that helped silence the once-boisterous Toronto crowd.
Draymond Green probable in Game 3 with a left knee tweak – via mercurynews.com
May 05 07:14 PM
SALT LAKE CITY — As Draymond Green lay crumpled on the court and Oracle Arena went silent late in Game 2, Mike Brown walked over to his fallen star and braced for some tough news. “He v…
