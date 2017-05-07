10 things you may not know about Bradley Beal

By: HoopsHype staff | May 7, 2017

1. His four brothers played football in college.

2. He was named MVP of the Under 17 World Championship in 2010. Dirk Nowitzki gave him the MVP trophy.

3. Before the 2011 draft, He worked out against Harrison Barnes for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

4. He’s a fan of the Baltimore Ravens.

5. He expressed support for Jason Collins when Collins came out as gay.

Proud of @jasoncollins34 for expressing his feelings! Great teammate, mentor and better person !! #liveyourlife ! — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) April 29, 2013

6. He’s the highest-paid player of the Washington Wizards.

7. He wants to make the All-Defensive 1st Team one day.

8. Rapper Nelly used to walk him to school.

9. He attended Barack Obama’s address on gun control at the White House last year.

10. He declined to particitipate in Team USA’s camp last summer.