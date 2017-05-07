Trending stories: Kelly Oubre's suspension, free agent rankings and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
The secret of the Spurs’ liquid refreshment – via espn.com
May 06 11:53 AM
For the past three years, nearly every player on the Spurs roster has had his own personalized juice concoction: a mixture of fruits, vegetables, nutrients and plenty of secrecy.
Steve Kerr has spinal cord leak procedure, Joe Lacob says – via mercurynews.com
May 07 01:19 AM
Joe Lacob provided a minor update on Golden State’s ailing coach in an interview with Bloomberg Radio.
Front-Office Insider: Ranking the top free-agent power forwards – via sports.yahoo.com
May 04 03:26 PM
Despite injury concerns, Blake Griffin could be one of the top power forwards on the market. Would a fresh start make sense for the five-time All-Star?
Front-Office Insider: Ranking the top free-agent centers – via sports.yahoo.com
May 05 05:26 PM
The Mavericks can match any offer to keep Nerlens Noel, but his injury history could make that a dangerous proposition.
Front-Office Insider: Ranking the top free-agent point guards – via sports.yahoo.com
May 01 05:34 PM
The Warriors’ Stephen Curry headlines an impressive point-guard class, but many of the best are expected to remain with their current teams.
Front-Office Insider: Ranking the top free-agent shooting guards – via sports.yahoo.com
May 02 05:08 PM
Coming off an up-and-down season with Chicago, Dwyane Wade could have the opportunity to join a team closer to title contention.
Front-Office Insider: Ranking the top free-agent small forwards – via sports.yahoo.com
May 03 03:06 PM
Kevin Durant’s decision on his player option will have a major effect on how the Warriors build their roster.
NBA hits Wizards’ Kelly Oubre with 1-game suspension for shoving Kelly Olynyk – via csnmidatlantic.com
May 06 12:12 PM
The Flagrant 2 on Kelly Oubre resulted in him being tossed from Game 3 and now he’ll miss Game 4.
Raptors’ Kyle Lowry labels himself ‘doubtful’ for Sunday’s Game 4 against Cavaliers – via cleveland.com
May 06 02:39 PM
Lowry, the Raptors’ second-leading scorer in this series, believes trying to play Friday night likely made the ankle worse.
Lowry doubts he’ll play Game 4 vs. Cavaliers – via espn.com
May 06 03:49 PM
All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry says he’s doubtful to play for Toronto on Sunday in Game 4 of the Raptors’ Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Cavaliers want to sweep Toronto for rest, not to make history – via cleveland.com
May 06 02:52 PM
The Cavs want this series over because they’ve grown used to the restorative benefits of long layoffs between rounds, and they know they have a chance to give themselves a week (or more) before the Eastern Conference finals begin.
Source: Wizards’ Oubre suspended for Game 4 – via espn.com
May 06 12:17 PM
Wizards forward Kelly Oubre has been suspended for Game 4 of Washington’s playoff series against the Celtics, a source confirmed to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman.
May 06 10:00 AM
MAY 6, 2017 – Doug McDermott couldn’t have been more excited to join the Thunder.
For the 25-year-old, he always thought of himself as a Thunder-type player. He looked up to fellow Midwesterner Nick Collison. When he was a skinny 6-foot-6, 180-pound high schooler in Ames, Iowa, McDermott and his father traveled to Oklahoma City to watch the Thunder play in its first ever playoff series against the Lakers in 2010 …
