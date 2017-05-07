Trending stories: Kelly Oubre's suspension, free agent rankings and more

Lowry doubts he’ll play Game 4 vs. Cavaliers – via espn.com May 06 03:49 PM All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry says he’s doubtful to play for Toronto on Sunday in Game 4 of the Raptors’ Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Shares

Cavaliers want to sweep Toronto for rest, not to make history – via cleveland.com May 06 02:52 PM The Cavs want this series over because they’ve grown used to the restorative benefits of long layoffs between rounds, and they know they have a chance to give themselves a week (or more) before the Eastern Conference finals begin. Shares

Source: Wizards’ Oubre suspended for Game 4 – via espn.com May 06 12:17 PM Wizards forward Kelly Oubre has been suspended for Game 4 of Washington’s playoff series against the Celtics, a source confirmed to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman. Shares