Draymond Green suggests Kristaps Porzingis was drunk, then lied about Clippers tweet

Golden State Warriors big man Draymond Green does not think Kristaps Porzingis, who cryptically tweeted about the Clippers — presumably expressing interest in joining them only to later delete the tweet — was hacked.

In case Knicks fans thought they'd get through an entire day without some drama, it appears Kristaps Porzingis tweeted, then deleted, this: pic.twitter.com/K6f1tcDS6A — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) May 7, 2017

I was hacked last night and a post was made from my account. I have alerted twitter and they are looking into the incident. — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) May 7, 2017

Here is what Green said about the situation during his podcast at the 20:20-minute mark with Bay Area News Group writer Marcus Thompson II (via Uninterrupted):

Listen, man. I had an episode on social media this summer and the first thing I said was that I was hacked … Then I said I wasn’t hacked. Kristaps, I’m sorry. But no one believes you. You’re trying to go to the Clippers … Maybe you was drunk and, you know, your true feelings came out. But you weren’t hacked, my man.

Green explained the hacking excuse is easy, but not the best solution. He also said if Porzingis wanted to play for Los Angeles, he would be welcome alongside the Warriors in the Western Conference.

This is not the first time Green had words for Porzingis. The Knicks forward said he was “ready” for Green the next time they played each other.

But Green was not happy with the comments from Porzingis in December (via SI.com):

[His comment] kind of pissed me off and made me want to go a little harder this game and guard him. I like the passion, I like the dog that he has, I like that you want to see me again, but keep that to yourself. Don’t let everybody know that you’re going after me. I guess we’re going to go after each other. That’s fine.

Generally, Green says he has one piece of advice for everyone on social media: stop saying you got hacked. Just be honest.

But Porzingis has since doubled down, even sharing a screenshot of his most-used emojis on Twitter.

It’s worth monitoring this situation, specifically when Porzingis and Green inevitably face off next season.