Lonzo Ball, Big Baller Brand can make big revenue even with low sales

The Big Baller Brand shoes have received plenty of criticism, but the idea isn’t crazy. In fact, Lonzo Ball may even prove profitable.

Nice Kicks estimated Big Baller Brand brought in approximately $157,000 in revenue during the first day of sales for the ZO2, the first in Ball’s independently labeled shoe line. It’s difficult to estimate based simply on total revenue in comparison to major retailers because the business plan of Big Baller Brand is unprecedented.

Only two rookies have had their own signature shoe since 2003, LeBron James and John Wall.

Cavs guard Kyrie Irving, for example, did not get his first signature shoe until December of 2014, during his third year in the league. The price for his shoe was $110, significantly cheaper than the $495 tag for the new ZO2 sneakers.

With Kobe Bryant out of the league, less than two dozen NBA players have their own signature shoe. None of them except Ball own the company.

This made LaVar Ball, father of Lonzo Ball, very intrigued (via ESPN):

Just imagine how rich Tiger [Woods], Kobe [Bryant], Serena [Williams], [Michael] Jordan and LeBron [James] would have been if they dared to do their own thing. No one owned their own brand before they turned pro. We do, and I have three sons, so it’s that much more valuable.

Most lottery picks sign shoe deals between $200,000 and $700,000, though a player with more potential could receive more, according to Yahoo! Sports.



The report from Nice Kicks mentioned Big Baller Brand likely sold around 263 pairs in various packages and amounts. But industry expert Matt Powell estimated the shoes would sell 10,000 units. Based on that estimate, the brand would receive approximately $6 million in revenue with both the standard $495 pair as well as signature pairs for sale.

This is also an estimate before finding out what team he will play for. A loyal fanbase, like his hometown Lakers, for example, could spike the estimate even higher.