Pacers star Myles Turner played basketball with very famous rappers

Indiana Pacers star Myles Turner may not be a household name quite yet, but he’s known by some of the most popular rappers in the world.

Turner played knockout, a popular pickup game, with Chance The Rapper and members of Migos including frontman Quavo and Offset.

The Indiana big man went to the University of Texas. He was on campus during the week and practiced at Gregory Gym, which is the recreational center for the Texas Longhorns.

Chance, a Chicago-born rapper who won three Grammy’s this year, was performing in Austin at JMBLYA Festival. Migos was also in the lineup. But Turner appears to have enjoyed Chance’s show the most.