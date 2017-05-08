DunkWire

Shaq debuts cover of NBA 2K18 Legends Edition, with help from Kobe

Those who watch basketball see Shaquille O’Neal often—especially during NBA on TNT. Now, you can see him on the cover of a video game again.

In the promotional video, O’Neal held a fake press conference to discuss what a huge honor it was to be on the cover of the video game. He thanked his mother, father and all of his coaches.

While reading off a teleprompter, he also accidentally thanked former Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant. The camera switches over to Bryant, who pulled off the elaborate prank with a charismatic grin.

Even though they don’t interact much in the promo, it’s great to see the two have a bit of back and forth. Bryant got the last laugh this round, but O’Neal promises in the video clip payback will be fun. Perhaps there will be a sequel coming out soon.

