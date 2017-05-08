Trending stories: Raptors' offseason, Spurs' juice and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
May 07 08:58 PM
Zach Lowe breaks down the difficult decisions that will shape the Toronto franchise for years to come.
The secret of the Spurs’ liquid refreshment – via espn.com
May 06 11:53 AM
For the past three years, nearly every player on the Spurs roster has had his own personalized juice concoction: a mixture of fruits, vegetables, nutrients and plenty of secrecy.
As a torch is passed, Mills stays ready – via expressnews.com
May 07 09:21 AM
[…] that next guy is Mills, and it has been a long time coming. Since arriving in San Antonio in 2012 he has never quite fit into anyone’s idea of a “Big Three,” but he has never been too far off from it, either. Heading into that summer, his representatives were said to be seeking a two-year contract worth at least $18 million, and the New York media reported the Knicks were ready to give it to him …
LeBron is still inevitable – via sbnation.com
May 07 08:24 AM
LeBron’s Cavaliers are ripping through the East … again. He’s proving that the only maxim that matters is that the conference runs through him and only him.
Patrick Beverley speaks emotionally about grandfather after Rockets’ Game 4 win (VIDEO) – via nba.nbcsports.com
May 08 01:04 AM
Beverley honored his grandfather, a man the Rockets PG said, “Wore my jerseys every single day of his life.”
May 08 12:28 AM
The grandfather of Rockets guard Pat Beverley died on Sunday, with Beverley clearly distraught as he stopped shooting and took a seat during his usual pregame warmup before Sunday’s Game 4.
May 07 06:32 PM
The Toronto Raptors came back from a 16-point second-half deficit, but the Cavaliers ultimately completed a sweep with a 109-102 win in Game 4.
Improved focus was the key to Wizards second-half run – via csnmidatlantic.com
May 07 11:17 PM
The Wizards went on a dominating 26-0 run in the third quarter to blow past the Celtics and even the series at two games apiece.
May 07 11:20 PM
Kyrie Irving was more than just LeBron James’ sidekick in Game 4 in Toronto. He took out Toronto with his late scoring to go with his early dishes.
Kawakami: Steve Kerr’s foundation, Mike Brown’s stewardship, and player-ownership of this Warriors run – via mercurynews.com
May 07 05:30 PM
SALT LAKE CITY–Three mid-playoff observations, now that the Warriors are up 3-0 over Utah and one victory away from a third consecutive trip to the Western Conference finals… 1–Th…
Stars, studs and duds: A better effort from Celtics – via csnne.com
May 07 07:50 PM
The Boston Celtics put forth a much better showing than we saw in Game 3. But it still wasn’t good enough for to go into the half leading as both teams are knotted at 48.
J. R. Smith owed Tyronn Lue $100 because he bit on DeMar DeRozan pump fake – via cleveland.com
May 07 07:05 PM
TORONTO — Cavs coach Tyronn Lue fined J. R. Smith $100 for biting on a DeMar DeRozan pump fake in Game 4 Sunday, and collected in the locker room after the win. As part of Lue’s challenge to Smith to…
Cavaliers finish off historic sweep of Raptors with 109-102 win in Game 4 – via cleveland.com
May 07 06:13 PM
The Cavs made a whole bunch of history in sweeping the Raptors Sunday.
