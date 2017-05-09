Clippers appear set to add 'Agua Caliente' to D-league team name

While some of the teams in the NBA’s development league have strange names, a new one suggested by the Clippers could be the weirdest yet.

According to ESPN’s Marc Stein, the new D-League team for the Clippers could be named Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario.

“Agua caliente” is Spanish for hot water. The popular idiom isn’t exactly positive and usually refers to a troubling situation. That said, the Clippers have a sponsorship deal in place with Agua Caliente Casino Resorts, and the Casino’s logo appears on the masthead of the Clippers’ team site.

It seems likely the “of Ontario” part of the name is a nod to MLB’s Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. Instead of having two city names, it will have a city name and a casino.

Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario certainly beats the Oklahoma City Blue and Iowa Energy on the bizarre scale.