Raptors GM does not expect all of his free agents to re-sign with team

Toronto Raptors general manager Masai Ujiri didn’t have the most optimistic response when asked about upcoming free agents like Kyle Lowry.

Serge Ibaka, P.J. Tucker, Patrick Patterson, and Lowry are all free agents this offseason. Last year, the Raptors were able to secure DeMar DeRozan to a long-term deal after advancing to the Eastern Conference finals in 2016.

Ujiri has said he wants Lowry back but doesn’t think it’s realistic to expect them all back.

Masai says it's not "realistic" to expect all 4 free agents (Lowry, Ibaka, Tucker, Patterson) to be back — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) May 9, 2017

This season, the Raptors were eliminated by the Cavs for the second year in a row. Now, Ujiri expects a new look for the team heading into next year.

This continues a repeated trend of consistent evolution for the Raptors’ roster. The Raptors lost Bismack Biyombo, James Johnson, and Luis Scola to free agency during the 2016 offseason.

During the 2015 offseason, the Raptors lost Amir Johnson as well as Lou Williams and Tyler Hansbrough.

"After that performance, we need a culture reset here," Masai Ujiri on the #Raptors. Watch the presser live now: https://t.co/WFWOcAroXE pic.twitter.com/xz6hRJgSa0 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 9, 2017

Toronto has a total team payroll of $108,335,030 heading into the upcoming offseason.

But lots of money is coming off the books. Ibaka has a $12.5 million cap hit, Lowry made $12 million, Patterson collected $6 million and Tucker earned $5.3 million. That’s close to $36 million which will free up for the Raptors.

HoopsHype has ranked the top free agents heading into the offseason. Lowry ranks No. 6 while Ibaka is No. 10.