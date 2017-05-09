How does Lonzo Ball's rookie shoe deal line up with others in the NBA?

Former UCLA star Lonzo Ball chose a more unconventional route deciding on his rookie shoe deal than arguably any other player in NBA history.

Earlier today, we pointed out how the Big Baller Brand can still make a lot of revenue even though they have sold just a few hundred units.

Industry expert Matt Powell projects the ZO2 sneakers will sell 10,000 units total. While this isn’t a huge amount, it could lead to an estimated $6 million in revenue during his rookie season.

We compared Ball’s decision to other top NBA rookies since Michael Jordan and learned why he may be getting a better deal than former No. 1 overall pick John Wall.

For more on shoe deals across the NBA, check our coverage on HoopsHype.

Ben Simmons (2016)

The Philadelphia 76ers swingman has not yet played an NBA deal but will make $20 million over five seasons with Nike. Bonuses could push the deal to closer to $40 million, which means Simmons could make between $4 million and $8 million per year.

Ben Simmons | Andrew Wiggins | John Wall | Kevin Durant | LeBron James | Allen Iverson | Michael Jordan