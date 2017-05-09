Trending stories: Agent life, Lakers' front office, basketball in Cameroon and more

Nenê To Miss Remainder of Postseason – via nba.com May 08 11:56 AM HOUSTON – Houston Rockets center Nenê will miss the remainder of the postseason with a left adductor tear. The Rockets medical staff is currently reviewing treatment options. An update will be provided once a decision is made. Shares

As Rockets tie series, no secrets remain – via expressnews.com May 08 09:42 AM HOUSTON — Gregg Popovich, former Air Force intelligence officer in Eastern Europe and vigilant longtime guardian of classified basketball strategy in South Texas, wants people to believe he isn’t hiding anything. […] when it comes to the Western Conference semifinals, which are tied again after a 125-104 Houston laugher at the Toyota Center in Game 4, Popovich actually might be telling the truth … Shares

NBA launches elite training center in India – via espn.com May 09 04:03 AM The NBA is launching an elite training center in India on Tuesday that will target top male and female scholarship players selected through a country-wide search. Shares

Sources: Rudy Gay tells Kings he’ll opt out of final year of his contract – via sacbee.com May 08 06:10 PM Rudy Gay has told the Sacramento Kings he plans to walk away from the $14,263,566 owed to him next season and become an unrestricted free agent, which was his plan before the season. He’s in the last year of a three-year contract and has until June 10 to officially opt out of his deal. Shares

Even among stars, Leonard in unique spot – via expressnews.com May 08 09:55 PM Some will point to Tony Parker’s ruptured quadriceps tendon, or to LaMarcus Aldridge’s stat line, or even to Gregg Popovich’s substitution patterns. For the most part, he was not part of the national basketball consciousness until he was winning an NBA Finals most valuable player award. […] on nights like Sunday, when the Spurs were blown out in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals in Houston, it almost feels like giving Leonard a pass is doing him a disservice … Shares