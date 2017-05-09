Trending stories: Agent life, Lakers' front office, basketball in Cameroon and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
An inside look at the stressful, chaotic lives of NBA agents – via hoopshype.com
May 08 06:41 AM
Several years ago, an NBA lottery pick decided to take a trip with some friends and asked his agent if he could rent a private jet. The agent made the necessary arrangements and booked a flight for…
VIDEO: Russell Westbrook touts Oklahoma City as home in Tumi ad – via newsok.com
May 08 02:28 PM
MAY 8, 2017 – Luggage maker Tumi released a video this weekend featuring Russell Westbrook as part of its Perfect Journey advertisement series.
Inside the L.A. Lakers’ Plans to Re-Structure Front Office – via bleacherreport.com
May 08 09:19 AM
LOS ANGELES — Days before the February 23rd NBA trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers underwent a transformation…
Kyle Lowry was the best thing that happened to the Raptors. – via theathletic.com
May 08 09:47 AM
“People tell you who they are but we ignore them. Because we want them to be who we want them to…
An elegy for the Toronto Raptors’ core – via theathletic.com
May 08 09:17 AM
It was three years and two days ago that DeMar DeRozan stood over a prone Kyle Lowry, whispered some…
Knicks bust Michael Sweetney out to dunk stigma of depression – via nydailynews.com
May 06 10:36 AM
Mike Sweetney didn’t want to talk about it. He was scared to.
May 08 01:50 PM
See all that was going on around LeBron James when he sank a three in Game 4 against Toronto Sunday night.
Nenê To Miss Remainder of Postseason – via nba.com
May 08 11:56 AM
HOUSTON – Houston Rockets center Nenê will miss the remainder of the postseason with a left adductor tear. The Rockets medical staff is currently reviewing treatment options. An update will be provided once a decision is made.
As Rockets tie series, no secrets remain – via expressnews.com
May 08 09:42 AM
HOUSTON — Gregg Popovich, former Air Force intelligence officer in Eastern Europe and vigilant longtime guardian of classified basketball strategy in South Texas, wants people to believe he isn’t hiding anything. […] when it comes to the Western Conference semifinals, which are tied again after a 125-104 Houston laugher at the Toyota Center in Game 4, Popovich actually might be telling the truth …
NBA launches elite training center in India – via espn.com
May 09 04:03 AM
The NBA is launching an elite training center in India on Tuesday that will target top male and female scholarship players selected through a country-wide search.
Thompson: Warriors sweep of Utah might have been expected, but it wasn’t pointless – via mercurynews.com
May 09 01:20 AM
Warriors sweep of Utah was expected, but it wasn’t pointless. The Jazz did enough to reveal some things about Golden State
May 08 06:10 PM
Rudy Gay has told the Sacramento Kings he plans to walk away from the $14,263,566 owed to him next season and become an unrestricted free agent, which was his plan before the season. He’s in the last year of a three-year contract and has until June 10 to officially opt out of his deal.
Even among stars, Leonard in unique spot – via expressnews.com
May 08 09:55 PM
Some will point to Tony Parker’s ruptured quadriceps tendon, or to LaMarcus Aldridge’s stat line, or even to Gregg Popovich’s substitution patterns. For the most part, he was not part of the national basketball consciousness until he was winning an NBA Finals most valuable player award. […] on nights like Sunday, when the Spurs were blown out in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals in Houston, it almost feels like giving Leonard a pass is doing him a disservice …
Curry shares lessons learned during first two rounds of 2017 playoffs – via csnbayarea.com
May 09 12:24 AM
After sweeping the Jazz, Steph Curry addresses how the Warriors played a full series without Steve kerr and what it means for the players.
The key to Joel Embiid’s rise? Luc Mbah a Moute – via espn.com
May 08 03:24 PM
More than a decade ago, Luc Mbah a Moute created a path, which Joel Embiid took and Pascal Siakam followed. This is the untold story of the rise of Cameroonian ball.
