Joe Johnson has made playoffs, not conference finals, 10 straight years

Utah Jazz forward Joe Johnson has made the playoffs for 10 straight seasons but has continued to come up short year after year.

This year was no exception as the Jazz were swept during Round 2 against the Golden State Warriors. While he has an impressive record of making the playoffs, his team hasn’t made the conference finals during any of the last 10 attempts. This is the most of any NBA player.

Johnson has played in 97 consecutive playoff games and has made 112 total postseason games, which ranks 17th among all active NBA players. He is 48-64 during this stretch, a .428 winning percentage.

He has averaged 16.4 points per game with a .442 shooting percentage from the field with a .374 3-pont percentage during the regular season. He has added 4.1 rebounds per game and 4.1 assists her game.

Meanwhile, Johnson has averaged 16.2 PPG with a .428 shooting percentage from the field, .341 from 3-point range while in the playoffs. In addition, he has totaled 4.4 RPG and 3.3 APG in the playoffs. The similarities are undeniable.

During the postseason since 2003, Johnson averages a negative plus-minus per game. This means his teams have typically trailed by an average of two points when he’s on the court.

For comparison, Los Angeles Clippers star Chris Paul has also never made a conference title. His plus-minus per game in the postseason is much closer to even.

Below is his record in each postseason playing for the NBA title since 2003.

Postseason Year (Wins, Losses)

2017: 4-7

2016: 7-7

2015: 2-4

2014: 5-7

2013: 3-4

2012: 2-4

2011: 6-6

2010: 4-7

2009: 4-7

2008: 3-4

2007: N/A

2006: N/A

2005: 6-3

2004: N/A

2003: 2-4