Spurs coach Greg Popovich had the best interview of the NBA postseason

It’s clear San Antonio Spurs coach Greg Popovich could be the most challenging person to interview in sports. He proved this again Tuesday.

When Popovich was asked how his Spurs were able to shut down Houston Rockers superstar James Harden during Game 5, he responded with a blunt answer.

“We did a better job.”

Then, the sideline reporter asked Popovich what will give his team the edge heading into the next quarter. The Spurs coach said he was unable to hear the question.

“Lots of things. It’s a game of mistakes. It’s a game of playing well. Who knows?”

After completing his answer, Popovich walked away and back to his team.

But if he didn’t provide enough interview highlights for one night, during the postgame press conference, he had a great quote about what a bear does in the woods.