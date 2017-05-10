Trending stories: Mike D'Antoni, Kawhi Leonard, Trevor Booker and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Kawhi Leonard says he will play in Game 6 after sustaining ankle injury – via mysanantonio.com
May 10 12:15 AM
Kawhi Leonard, who sustained a left ankle injury in the Spurs’ 110-107 overtime win over the Houston Rockets in Game 5 on Tuesday, said he will be able to play in Game 6 on Thursday in Houston.
In a series of attrition, Spurs bring just enough bailing wire – via expressnews.com
May 10 01:47 AM
With Kawhi Leonard out with a tweaked ankle, the Spurs pieced together a 110-107 victory over Houston to push the Rockets to the brink
4 crazy plays old man Manu Ginobili made in Spurs’ Game 5 OT win — from the block to the dunk – via ftw.usatoday.com
May 10 01:04 AM
Ginobili’s teammates say he’s got the “grandpa juice.”
James Harden capable of taking Rockets only so far – via houstonchronicle.com
May 10 01:04 AM
A 3-2 series lead heading back to Houston. Everything the Rockets – Mike D’Antoni, Harden, seven players representing an entire team Tuesday night – worked for all season. A face-of-the-franchise leader shuts down San Antonio – without Kawhi Leonard and Pau Gasol in overtime – when the Spurs shoot just 6-of-24 at home in the fourth quarter. Harden didn’t even hit a shot in OT, going a scoreless 0-for-3 from the field (all 3s, of course) while turning the ball over three times …
Kobe on IT help: Glad he had ‘courage to ask’ – via espn.com
May 09 09:07 PM
Kobe Bryant said he’s more than happy to help out Boston star Isaiah Thomas and added that his door is open to any players that want to seek his advice.
Mike D’Antoni is having the time of his life – via espn.com
May 09 11:18 AM
No one in basketball is having more fun than Mike and Laurel D’Antoni, whose 31-year marriage has spanned continents, survived needy superstars and spawned the NBA’s most revolutionary offense.
Trevor Booker on the Brooklyn Nets’ struggles, young core, offseason goals and more – via hoopshype.com
May 09 07:38 AM
When Trevor Booker entered the NBA in 2010, he realized the best way to make an instant impact on the Washington Wizards was to be an energy player. He made hustle plays, worked extremely hard, sup…
Warriors’ Mike Brown celebrates sweep in city where his brother nearly died – via theundefeated.com
May 09 09:41 AM
Mike Brown has made countless trips to Salt Lake City as an NBA head coach, assistant coach and now acting head coach of the Golden State Warriors. Every time the 2009 NBA Coach of the Year visits,…
Blowing Up an NBA Team Is Never the Only Option – The Ringer – via theringer.com
May 09 02:22 PM
In defense of the early-exiting, 50-win teams, and the value they offer to the league and fans
