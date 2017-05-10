Trending stories: Mike D'Antoni, Kawhi Leonard, Trevor Booker and more

In a series of attrition, Spurs bring just enough bailing wire – via expressnews.com May 10 01:47 AM With Kawhi Leonard out with a tweaked ankle, the Spurs pieced together a 110-107 victory over Houston to push the Rockets to the brink Shares

James Harden capable of taking Rockets only so far – via houstonchronicle.com May 10 01:04 AM A 3-2 series lead heading back to Houston. Everything the Rockets – Mike D'Antoni, Harden, seven players representing an entire team Tuesday night – worked for all season. A face-of-the-franchise leader shuts down San Antonio – without Kawhi Leonard and Pau Gasol in overtime – when the Spurs shoot just 6-of-24 at home in the fourth quarter. Harden didn't even hit a shot in OT, going a scoreless 0-for-3 from the field (all 3s, of course) while turning the ball over three times …

Kobe on IT help: Glad he had 'courage to ask' – via espn.com May 09 09:07 PM Kobe Bryant said he's more than happy to help out Boston star Isaiah Thomas and added that his door is open to any players that want to seek his advice.