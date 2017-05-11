These are the most ridiculous moments from Round 2 of the NBA playoffs

The NBA postseason may not have featured many closes games so far, but it has had some insane things happen for pure entertainment value.

During Round 1, for example, Bulls big man Robin Lopez tried to tie the shoe of Celtics rival Jae Crowder. Not exactly good sportsmanship on his part.

Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis tweeted about the Clippers, though it was promptly deleted. Some players on the Warriors said they preferred to play the Clippers in the next round because L.A. has a better nightlife than Salt Lake City.

All things considered, there are lots of reasons to get excited about basketball this time of year even if the parity of the game is poor. Here are some of the most ridiculous moments of the NBA postseason thus far.

LeBron James pretends to drink beer

ICYMI: LeBron James took a fake swig of beer during a game. https://t.co/f1sud9Fda0 — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) May 2, 2017

In an actual NBA postseason game, James pretended to drink beer from a stadium employee.

He is apparently more of a wine guy and was grossed out by the smell of the beverage.

If nothing else, though, it showed his confidence the Cavaliers would beat the Raptors. James was right. Cleveland eventually took the series in a four-game sweep.

Great Lakes Brewing tried to use James to promote their brand, but the Cavs star wanted no part of the affiliation.