Gregg Popovich is 20-6 all-time vs. Mike D'Antonio in NBA playoffs

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has coached 26 games during the NBA postseason against current Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni.

Anyone who has managed to coach more than two dozen games during the playoffs is obviously there for a reason. D’Antonio has faced off against the Spurs coach with three different teams: the Suns, Lakers and now with the Rockets.

Mike D'Antoni is all of us, and Gregg Popovich is life. Life always wins. You just keep trying. And sometimes, you shave your mustache. — Andrew Lynch (@AndrewLynch) May 12, 2017

His first postseason matchup with Popovich came during in 2005 during the Western Conference Finals. Twelve years later, he coached six more vs. the Spurs longtime coach during the playoffs this season.

It’s important to point out D’Antoni has coached in more total playoff games than all NBA coaches in the postseason this year besides Scott Brooks (Wizards), Doc Rivers (Clippers) and Popovich.

Yet Popovich has managed a 76.9 winning percentage against him in all appearances. More than 10 percent of Popovich’s total playoff wins have come against a team coached by D’Antoni.