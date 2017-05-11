Metta World Peace still thinks an eliminated team will win NBA title

Los Angeles Lakers forward Metta World Peace has a strange pick to win the NBA Championship: either the L.A. Clippers or the Utah Jazz.

I have the winner for the finals. If I'm wrong, I'll give one of my jerseys to you. One jersey , to one person I pick . Clips or jazz 🏆 — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorldPeace) April 29, 2017

Even before the season began, it was hard to find someone who didn’t have the Warriors or Cavaliers winning the championship. But World Peace was confident enough in his picks that he bet one of his jerseys to his fans if he was wrong.

World Peace, an NBA veteran, still maintains loyalty to the picks he made last month.

The Clippers lost to the Jazz in the first round of the postseason. Then Utah was swept by the Warriors during Round 2.

I still have @utahjazz or @LAClippers winning the title. I can not go back on my word — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorldPeace) May 11, 2017