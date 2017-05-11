DunkWire

Metta World Peace still thinks an eliminated team will win NBA title

Metta World Peace still thinks an eliminated team will win NBA title

DunkWire

Metta World Peace still thinks an eliminated team will win NBA title

Los Angeles Lakers forward Metta World Peace has a strange pick to win the NBA Championship: either the L.A. Clippers or the Utah Jazz.

Even before the season began, it was hard to find someone who didn’t have the Warriors or Cavaliers winning the championship. But World Peace was confident enough in his picks that he bet one of his jerseys to his fans if he was wrong.

World Peace, an NBA veteran, still maintains loyalty to the picks he made last month.

The Clippers lost to the Jazz in the first round of the postseason. Then Utah was swept by the Warriors during Round 2.

, , , , , , , , DunkWire

, , , , , , , ,

Recommended Videos

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More DunkWire
Home