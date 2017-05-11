Trending stories: Manu Ginobili, Jeremy Lin and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
How Manu Ginobili once again gave the Spurs hope – via sports.yahoo.com
May 10 10:26 AM
The future Hall of Famer flashed glimpses of greatness when San Antonio needed them most to help the Spurs take a 3-2 series lead in the West semifinals.
Shares
Lin: Racist comments more common in college – via espn.com
May 10 07:08 PM
Nets point guard Jeremy Lin says he heard more racist remarks in regards to his Asian American heritage while in college playing for Harvard than in his years in the NBA.
Shares
Ranking LeBron, Kawhi, Curry and top playoff MVP candidates – via espn.com
May 10 12:03 PM
LeBron or Kawhi? Steph or Draymond? Kevin Pelton ranks the 10 most valuable players in the postseason so far.
Shares
Summer agenda: Lakers have some young talent, but need to stick to plan – via sports.yahoo.com
May 10 02:45 PM
Los Angeles can’t afford to repeat the mistakes of last offseason, when it signed some veterans to pricey, long-term deals.
Shares
Mike D’Antoni is having the time of his life – via espn.com
May 09 11:18 AM
No one in basketball is having more fun than Mike and Laurel D’Antoni, whose 31-year marriage has spanned continents, survived needy superstars and spawned the NBA’s most revolutionary offense.
Shares
Phil Jackson talks with top point guards as draft lottery nears – via nypost.com
May 10 08:17 PM
CHICAGO — Knicks president Phil Jackson is in town for this week’s NBA Draft Combine. Eight of the top 10 projected picks are not. Markelle Fultz is here. Lonzo Ball and his $495 sneakers are not. …
Shares
Bulpett: Avery Bradley comes out firing and torches Wizards in Game 5 – via bostonherald.com
May 11 01:54 AM
Three nights after he threatened to (expletive) up Marcin Gortat if the officials didn’t start calling him for illegal picks, Avery Bradley widened his target.Gortat laughed off Bradley’s heat-of-the-moment warning, but today he and the Wizards are laughing out of the short side of a 3-2 series deficit.And Bradley put them there, choosing to (insert bad word here) not just Gortat, but all of Washington and even a few of the Maryland and Virginia suburbs.
Shares
France point guard Frank Ntilikina very high on the Mavs’ draft board – via star-telegram.com
May 09 08:21 PM
DALLAS – If the Dallas Mavericks decide to take a point guard in next month’s NBA Draft, more than likely they’ll be able to select a quality one.
Shares
May 10 10:45 PM
Celtics put together their best all-around performance in handily defeating the Wizards in Game 5, 123-101.
Shares
Kawakami: Shaun Livingston’s season was flagging, then it all turned around in March – via mercurynews.com
May 10 08:50 PM
OAKLAND–Mid-March was a great time for Shaun Livingston’s life (his daughter Tyler Marie was born in February), but it was decidedly not so great for his basketball energies and fortune…
Shares
Tristan Thompson ‘treats every shot like a miss,’ helping him become the postseason’s best offensive rebounder – via cleveland.com
May 10 04:46 PM
It has become Tristan Thompson’s calling card, using the motto, “See ball, get ball,” along with a relentless attitude and non-stop motor. Thompson also credits film study and math for his rebounding prowess.
Shares
Marcin Gortat: Avery Bradley threatened to beat me up – via nba.nbcsports.com
May 10 07:57 PM
Yet another Wizards-Celtics clash
Shares
Wizards Coach Scott Brooks still aches from his days playing with Charles Oakley – via washingtonpost.com
May 10 07:43 PM
“It was just a different game. I like the way it’s played now. It’s basketball,” the Wizards coach said.
Comments