By: rbarrigon | May 12, 2017

1. His best mark running 100 meters is 10.8.

2. He’s never been named Player of the Week.

3. Ohio State’s weight room is named after him.

4. He’s a big fan of soccer superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

5. He signed with Jordan Brand last year.

6. He loves Diesel jeans.

7. He’s very much into Call of Duty.

8. He’s never finished in the Top 10 in assists in an NBA season.

9. He’s the highest-paid point guard in the NBA.

10. He’s the Grizzlies’ all-time leader in scoring, assists and steals.