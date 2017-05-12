Celtics wearing all-black warmups, Wizards coach Scott Brooks comments

The Boston Celtics have a strange background when it comes to wearing all-black before games, especially against the Wizards.
Before Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against Washington, members of the Celtics dressed as if they were heading to a funeral. It’s an elimination game for the Wizards.
According to CSN North Atlantic, Bradley Beal suggested the Wizards wear all-black before they played the Celtics in January.
Celtics star Isaiah Thomas was unimpressed when the Wizards tried the trick (via CBS Sports):
That’s cute that they’re wearing all black. It’s not a Game 7. It’s not the playoffs. I saw the funeral and all black thing last night and I just laughed about it.
Boston also wore all-black like they were attending a funeral during Game 5 against the Knicks. The Celtics ended up losing the game.
Washington coach Scott Brooks said, “black is a great color” and suggested that it made him look thin.
He also threw in this playful jab:
