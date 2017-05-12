Celtics wearing all-black warmups, Wizards coach Scott Brooks comments

The Boston Celtics have a strange background when it comes to wearing all-black before games, especially against the Wizards.

Before Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against Washington, members of the Celtics dressed as if they were heading to a funeral. It’s an elimination game for the Wizards.

Celtics arrive in all black tonight. Not a coincidence. Coverage on @CSNNE starts at 6:00 #celticstalk pic.twitter.com/bRT1Zwyvi3 — Nathan Long (@Mr_Nate_Long) May 12, 2017

According to CSN North Atlantic, Bradley Beal suggested the Wizards wear all-black before they played the Celtics in January.

Celtics star Isaiah Thomas was unimpressed when the Wizards tried the trick (via CBS Sports):

That’s cute that they’re wearing all black. It’s not a Game 7. It’s not the playoffs. I saw the funeral and all black thing last night and I just laughed about it.

Isaiah Thomas: "That's cute that they're wearing all black. It's definitely no game 7… but if they want to take it that serious they can" — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) January 24, 2017

Boston also wore all-black like they were attending a funeral during Game 5 against the Knicks. The Celtics ended up losing the game.

Washington coach Scott Brooks said, “black is a great color” and suggested that it made him look thin.

Scott Brooks, on Celtics wearing all black tonight for Game 6: "great color. Makes me look thin." — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) May 12, 2017

Coach Scott Brooks on the Celtics wearing all black tonight 👀👀👀 #ItsNotLuck #DCFamily pic.twitter.com/8WYcXmYaxJ — FOX Sports Radio1340 (@1340AMFOXSports) May 12, 2017

He also threw in this playful jab: