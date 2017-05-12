James Harden partied at multiple clubs, heard MVP chants, following loss

Houston Rockets superstar James Harden had the opposite of a valuable performance after the San Antonio Spurs demolished them in Game 6.

Harden took responsibility for the loss after the match, in which he shot 2-for-11 with six turnovers. He also had five points and five turnovers in the first half and no shot attempts in the first quarter. Then, he was spotted at a club after the game where Houston-based rapper Travis Scott was performing, according to TMZ. The publication also reported Harden was later seen at a Houston strip club.

Some may wonder why Harden would be in the club after such a poor performance that eliminated the Rockets from 2017 NBA championship contention. Harden did have an MVP-caliber season. But he had a tough game Thursday.

However, folks in Houston did not seem to mind and still showered him with “MVP” chants regardless.