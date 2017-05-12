USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Spurs romp Rockets, James Harden, Kristaps Porzingis' future and more

Trending stories: Spurs romp Rockets, James Harden, Kristaps Porzingis' future and more

Social Media

Trending stories: Spurs romp Rockets, James Harden, Kristaps Porzingis' future and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

Romp shows wisdom in Spurs’ plan – via expressnews.com

May 12 12:21 AM
Some will look at Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals, in which a Spurs team without its two top players annihilated a team featuring a healthy MVP favorite on its home floor by 39 points, and call it unfathomable. Six weeks ago, as NBA analysts were working themselves into a self-righteous lather over teams’ penchant — popularized by the Spurs — for having their stars rest during the occasional regular-season game, James Harden said something that won him a lot of admirers …

Shares

May 12 01:11 AM
The Beard had no answers for where his MVP game went at the worst time

Shares

May 12 12:44 AM
With a short-handed victory at Houston, the Spurs advanced to their first conference final in 2014

Shares

May 11 10:17 PM
Check out the schedule for Warriors and Spurs in the West Finals.

Shares

May 11 10:37 PM
Instant answers to your MLB, NBA and NFL questions. Share results with friends and let the stats help tell your story.

Shares

May 11 09:45 PM
Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek told reporters at the NBA draft combine in Chicago that he has “no doubt” Kristaps Porzingis will be with the team next season.

Shares

May 11 02:07 PM
Kevin Arnovitz and Zach Lowe break down the two remaining playoff semifinal series, ponder if the Finals matchup is a given and look at the Hawks’ front office search.

Shares

May 11 07:00 PM
CHICAGO — Jeff Hornacek doesn’t see a scenario where Kristaps Porzingis is in anything but a Knicks’ uniform next season.“There’s no doubt in my mind

Shares

May 11 03:47 PM
Tyronn Lue wants Kevin Love to have a bigger role in the Cavaliers’ offense going forward in the playoffs, but Love is fine with how he’s been used.

Shares

May 11 04:05 PM
Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant didn’t automatically know how to play off one another’s greatness. But their ability to be real with each other — and win together — has clearly taken hol…

Shares

May 11 12:31 PM
Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said he would stick with the same starters – with guard Eric Gordon starting and power forward Ryan Anderson coming off the bench as a backup center – in Game 6 tonight against the Spurs.

Shares

May 11 12:17 PM
Phoenix took Markieff Morris instead

Shares

May 11 10:22 AM
Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman talks NBA combine from Chicago. He catches up with Sean Deveney of the Sporting News to debate the top five picks and then closes by breaking down draft options for teams eliminated from the playoffs.

Shares

, Social Media

,

Recommended Videos

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home