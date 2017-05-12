Trending stories: Spurs romp Rockets, James Harden, Kristaps Porzingis' future and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Romp shows wisdom in Spurs’ plan – via expressnews.com
May 12 12:21 AM
Some will look at Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals, in which a Spurs team without its two top players annihilated a team featuring a healthy MVP favorite on its home floor by 39 points, and call it unfathomable. Six weeks ago, as NBA analysts were working themselves into a self-righteous lather over teams’ penchant — popularized by the Spurs — for having their stars rest during the occasional regular-season game, James Harden said something that won him a lot of admirers …
Shares
James Harden’s disappearing act has everyone, including Popovich, baffled – via cbssports.com
May 12 01:11 AM
The Beard had no answers for where his MVP game went at the worst time
Shares
Spurs do it the Spurs way, knock out Rockets – via expressnews.com
May 12 12:44 AM
With a short-handed victory at Houston, the Spurs advanced to their first conference final in 2014
Shares
It’s official: Warriors and Spurs to open West Finals in Oracle on Sunday afternoon – via mercurynews.com
May 11 10:17 PM
Check out the schedule for Warriors and Spurs in the West Finals.
Shares
What is the Rockets lowest margin of victory in a playoff game at home? – via labs.statmuse.com
May 11 10:37 PM
Instant answers to your MLB, NBA and NFL questions. Share results with friends and let the stats help tell your story.
Shares
Hornacek: ‘No doubt’ Porzingis will stay a Knick – via espn.com
May 11 09:45 PM
Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek told reporters at the NBA draft combine in Chicago that he has “no doubt” Kristaps Porzingis will be with the team next season.
Shares
Celtics-Wizards, Spurs-Rockets, Hawks’ GM search – via espn.com
May 11 02:07 PM
Kevin Arnovitz and Zach Lowe break down the two remaining playoff semifinal series, ponder if the Finals matchup is a given and look at the Hawks’ front office search.
Shares
Hornacek says Porzingis isn’t going anywhere – via newsday.com
May 11 07:00 PM
CHICAGO — Jeff Hornacek doesn’t see a scenario where Kristaps Porzingis is in anything but a Knicks’ uniform next season.“There’s no doubt in my mind
Shares
Tyronn Lue wants bigger role for Kevin Love in Cavaliers’ offense – via cleveland.com
May 11 03:47 PM
Tyronn Lue wants Kevin Love to have a bigger role in the Cavaliers’ offense going forward in the playoffs, but Love is fine with how he’s been used.
Shares
How Kevin Durant and Steph Curry learned to share the limelight – via mercurynews.com
May 11 04:05 PM
Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant didn’t automatically know how to play off one another’s greatness. But their ability to be real with each other — and win together — has clearly taken hol…
Shares
Rockets to stick with same starting lineup, rotation for Game 6 – via chron.com
May 11 12:31 PM
Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said he would stick with the same starters – with guard Eric Gordon starting and power forward Ryan Anderson coming off the bench as a backup center – in Game 6 tonight against the Spurs.
Shares
Suns didn’t draft Kawhi Leonard, in part, because he sweated too much during interview – via nba.nbcsports.com
May 11 12:17 PM
Phoenix took Markieff Morris instead
Shares
Key Combine Players, Top 5 Mock Draft and Draft Strategy For Eliminated Playoff Teams – NBA ProspectCast – via vsporto.com
May 11 10:22 AM
Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman talks NBA combine from Chicago. He catches up with Sean Deveney of the Sporting News to debate the top five picks and then closes by breaking down draft options for teams eliminated from the playoffs.
Comments