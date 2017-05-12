Trending stories: Spurs romp Rockets, James Harden, Kristaps Porzingis' future and more

Romp shows wisdom in Spurs’ plan – via expressnews.com May 12 12:21 AM Some will look at Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals, in which a Spurs team without its two top players annihilated a team featuring a healthy MVP favorite on its home floor by 39 points, and call it unfathomable. Six weeks ago, as NBA analysts were working themselves into a self-righteous lather over teams’ penchant — popularized by the Spurs — for having their stars rest during the occasional regular-season game, James Harden said something that won him a lot of admirers … Shares

Hornacek: 'No doubt' Porzingis will stay a Knick – via espn.com May 11 09:45 PM Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek told reporters at the NBA draft combine in Chicago that he has "no doubt" Kristaps Porzingis will be with the team next season.

Celtics-Wizards, Spurs-Rockets, Hawks' GM search – via espn.com May 11 02:07 PM Kevin Arnovitz and Zach Lowe break down the two remaining playoff semifinal series, ponder if the Finals matchup is a given and look at the Hawks' front office search.

Hornacek says Porzingis isn't going anywhere – via newsday.com May 11 07:00 PM CHICAGO — Jeff Hornacek doesn't see a scenario where Kristaps Porzingis is in anything but a Knicks' uniform next season."There's no doubt in my mind

Tyronn Lue wants bigger role for Kevin Love in Cavaliers' offense – via cleveland.com May 11 03:47 PM Tyronn Lue wants Kevin Love to have a bigger role in the Cavaliers' offense going forward in the playoffs, but Love is fine with how he's been used.

How Kevin Durant and Steph Curry learned to share the limelight – via mercurynews.com May 11 04:05 PM Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant didn't automatically know how to play off one another's greatness. But their ability to be real with each other — and win together — has clearly taken hol…

Rockets to stick with same starting lineup, rotation for Game 6 – via chron.com May 11 12:31 PM Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said he would stick with the same starters – with guard Eric Gordon starting and power forward Ryan Anderson coming off the bench as a backup center – in Game 6 tonight against the Spurs.