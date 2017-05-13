10 things you may not know about Rajon Rondo

By: HoopsHype | May 13, 2017

1. The Suns traded his draft rights to Boston for a first-round pick that was used to select Rudy Fernandez.

2. He never made it to the NCAA Final Four with Kentucky.

3. His career-high in scoring is 13.7 ppg.

4. He finished No. 8 in the MVP vote in 2012.

5. He’s never been paid more than $14 million in an NBA season.

6. He tried and failed to make Team USA for the 2010 World Championship.

7. In 2011, he said Chicago had the most obnoxious fans in the NBA.

8. He’s really good at Connect Four.

9. The Celtics reportedly offered him to Oklahoma City for Russell Westbrook in 2012.

10. He entered the Signature Shoe Club in 2013 with Anta.