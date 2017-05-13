USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Draft stock, De'Aaron Fox and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

May 12 11:25 AM
Zach Lowe gives his biggest takeaways, on Harden’s disappearance, the Popovich vs. D’Antoni battle, Dejounte Murray’s emergence, MVP talk and more.

May 12 01:37 PM
Here is a deep dive into the West Finals.

May 12 11:03 AM
Chad Ford reports the latest NBA draft intel from the draft combine, including a dark horse candidate for the No. 2 pick, Harry Giles’ draft stock, sleeper candidates and more.

May 12 12:23 PM
Dallas is looking for stability with its high draft pick, while Detroit is locked in to a very expensive situation.

May 11 10:07 AM
Byron Scott, former head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, talks about his new book as well as Lonzo and LaVar Ball, Magic Johnson, Paul George, and more.

May 12 09:03 PM
Fox envisions “something special” in New York if teamed up with Kristaps Porzingis.

May 12 11:00 PM
The Sacramento Kings tell draft prospect De’Aaron Fox they believe it could have something “special” with the right point guard.

May 12 06:30 PM
CHICAGO — While Phil Jackson declined to discuss the Kristaps Porzingis flap, the Zen Master said he reached out to Carmelo Anthony to show his support over his personal issues but still thinks he’…

May 12 11:43 AM
Elite NBA draft prospects can take Kevin Durant’s pass and not attend the scouting combine, but many are here to impress teams.

May 12 01:57 PM
Wall feels that season will “be a loss” if Wizards don’t advance past second round

May 12 05:05 PM
The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski on the impressive performance of the Spurs in their series clinching win over the Rockets, and what awaits them in the Western Conference Finals.

