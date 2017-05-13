Trending stories: Draft stock, De'Aaron Fox and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
May 12 11:25 AM
Zach Lowe gives his biggest takeaways, on Harden’s disappearance, the Popovich vs. D’Antoni battle, Dejounte Murray’s emergence, MVP talk and more.
Spurs-Warriors series preview: X-factor, key matchup, prediction – via mercurynews.com
May 12 01:37 PM
Here is a deep dive into the West Finals.
Draft stock: Who’s rising, who’s falling at NBA combine? – via espn.com
May 12 11:03 AM
Chad Ford reports the latest NBA draft intel from the draft combine, including a dark horse candidate for the No. 2 pick, Harry Giles’ draft stock, sleeper candidates and more.
Summer agenda: Mavericks, Pistons looking at different paths to return to playoffs – via sports.yahoo.com
May 12 12:23 PM
Dallas is looking for stability with its high draft pick, while Detroit is locked in to a very expensive situation.
Exclusive: Byron Scott On New Book, Lakers, Magic, Paul George, Ingram, LaVar Ball, & More – Lakers Nation – via lakersnation.com
May 11 10:07 AM
Byron Scott, former head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, talks about his new book as well as Lonzo and LaVar Ball, Magic Johnson, Paul George, and more.
De’Aaron Fox excited at possibly playing with Kristaps Porzingis – via nydailynews.com
May 12 09:03 PM
Fox envisions “something special” in New York if teamed up with Kristaps Porzingis.
May 12 11:00 PM
The Sacramento Kings tell draft prospect De’Aaron Fox they believe it could have something “special” with the right point guard.
Jackson gives Carmelo personal support, but still wants him gone – via nypost.com
May 12 06:30 PM
CHICAGO — While Phil Jackson declined to discuss the Kristaps Porzingis flap, the Zen Master said he reached out to Carmelo Anthony to show his support over his personal issues but still thinks he’…
May 12 11:43 AM
Elite NBA draft prospects can take Kevin Durant’s pass and not attend the scouting combine, but many are here to impress teams.
No pressure, but if Wizards don’t win Game 6, season would be a ‘waste’ – via washingtonpost.com
May 12 01:57 PM
Wall feels that season will “be a loss” if Wizards don’t advance past second round
Woj Report: The Mettle of the San Antonio Spurs – via sports.yahoo.com
May 12 05:05 PM
The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski on the impressive performance of the Spurs in their series clinching win over the Rockets, and what awaits them in the Western Conference Finals.
