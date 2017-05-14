Trending stories: Kawhi Leonard ready for Warriors, John Wall, Steve Kerr and more

Spurs relish rare role as underdogs – via expressnews.com May 13 06:26 PM A not-yet All-Star named Stephen Curry threw in 44 points in Game 1, which the Spurs won in double overtime. A second-year guard called Klay Thompson pumped in 34 in Game 2, which the Warriors won to briefly steal home-court advantage. The Spurs came back to win the series in six games, eventually outlasting the embryonic “Splash Brothers” to advance to the first of two straight NBA Finals … Shares

Leonard back in action for Spurs – via expressnews.com May 13 11:06 PM The Spurs injury report lists Kawhi Leonard as probable for Game 1, but Gregg Popovich went even a step further when asked about the All-Star forward's status. After sitting out the Spurs' 114-75 series-clinching Game 6 victory over Houston on Thursday with a sprained left ankle he suffered in Game 5, Leonard participated fully in the practice the team held before flying to Oakland. In 11 games this postseason, Leonard is averaging 27.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals …

Against Warriors, Spurs need 'dudes' to become stars – via expressnews.com May 13 07:19 PM Against a team awash in basketball celebrities with no doubts about their superstardom, maybe Murray and the rest of the Spurs will learn just how much difference there is between first place in the Western Conference and second. If Golden State has a weakness, it's interior defense, something Aldridge exploited way back in the regular-season opener. [.. …

Spurs vs. Warriors: Position by position matchups – via expressnews.com May 14 01:42 AM Express-News staff writer Jeff McDonald breaks down the series position by position (player jersey number in parentheses): The Spurs' point guard position was tossed into chaos when Tony Parker went down with a season-ending ruptured quadriceps tendon in Game 2 against Houston. The 28-year-old Mills is more of a shooting guard in a point guard's body and can be a deadly 3-point shooter when he gets hot. Mills averaged 12 …

Brown's ties to Pop, Spurs run deep – via expressnews.com May 13 11:03 PM Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has always stressed the need for his players and assistants to have a sense of humor. Acting Warriors coach Mike Brown proved he learned that lesson well when a reporter asked him if he felt intimidated by the prospect of facing his mentor in the 2017 West Finals. Popovich led the Spurs to a sweep of the Brown-coached Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2007 NBA Finals …

Perspective – via washingtonpost.com May 13 02:51 PM John Wall finally delivered the career-defining moment he's longed for — and Washington needed.