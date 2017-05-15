Warriors now have winning record against every NBA team since 2014-15

After Game 1 of the Western Conference finals against the San Antonio Spurs, the Golden State Warriors have set a new milestone.

Before their victory on Sunday, the Warriors had a winning record against every NBA team except the Spurs. Prior to Game 1, San Antonio had won two of their three matchups vs. Golden State this year. Now, the season series is split.

Since the start of the 2014-15, the Warriors have a winning record against every team in the NBA except one: The San Antonio Spurs — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) May 12, 2017

More importantly, however, the win gives Golden State the advantage over San Antonio since 2014-15.

During the 2016 season, the Warriors won three games against the Spurs and lost just one time. The year prior, Golden State dropped two of three.

With the victory on Sunday, this means the Warriors have won six of their last eleven games against the Sours. This now officially a winning record.

This is the first time the two teams have faced off in the postseason since the second round in 2013. San Antonio won the series 4-2 but went on to lose to LeBron James and the Heat in the NBA Finals.