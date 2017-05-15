Trending stories: Kawhi Leonard injury, Randy Foye and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Warriors’ Andre Iguodala to get MRI on left knee; could miss Game 2 – via mercurynews.com
May 14 08:10 PM
Golden State Warriors swingman Andre Iguodala to get MRI on sore left knee. He could miss Game 2 against the San Antonio Spurs depending on results
Spurs, Leonard left pondering what might have been – via expressnews.com
May 14 10:09 PM
We never will know whether Steph Curry and Kevin Durant would have brought the Warriors back from a 25-point deficit anyway, or whether Leonard and the Spurs would have pulled away and forced them to adjust, regroup, and maybe doubt themselves. […] in this long-anticipated showdown of the two best Western Conference franchises of this decade, we never will know how this series will have played out if both teams had full use of their Most Valuable Player candidates …
Finding ‘Moms’: Randy Foye’s Mother’s Day celebration – via espn.com
May 14 11:49 AM
Regina Foye disappeared soon after her first son finished kindergarten. After 27 years of confusion, a “Jane Doe” mystery was solved, bringing a mom back to her son.
Does the NBA Draft Combine still matter? – via sbnation.com
May 14 08:50 AM
The stars stopped showing up but there are still jobs to be won and lost — for prospects and GMs — at the Combine.
Spurs’ Game 1 loss turns on the turn of Leonard’s ankle – via expressnews.com
May 14 10:07 PM
Pulled on a starched white shirt, gray tweed pants and brown boat shoes. The top-seeded Warriors did what most expected them to do in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, drawing first blood with a 113-111 victory over the No. 2 Spurs. The Spurs were ahead by 23 points with 7:55 to play in the third quarter, when All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard tweaked his already sore ankle on Pachulia’s foot after taking a jumper …
Draymond Green’s mom is “Mom” to hundreds of kids – via mercurynews.com
May 14 09:32 AM
Young women in Saginaw, Michigan, know that the home of Mary Babers-Green is their home.
Zaza Pachulia, Shaun Livingston go beyond the norm to help fuel Warriors’ comeback – via mercurynews.com
May 14 08:40 PM
Pachulia played entire third quarter and altered physicality, Livingston the entire fourth and impacted matchups
With Leonard out, Aldridge fails to deliver in crunch time for Spurs – via expressnews.com
May 14 10:49 PM
With Leonard out, Aldridge fails to deliver in crunch time for Spurs LaMarcus Aldridge finished with 28 points and eight rebounds Sunday, but his stat line rang hollow after he struggled to score down the stretch of the Spurs’ gut-wrenching 113-111 loss to Golden State. In the final eight minutes, he missed 7 of 8 shots and also had a turnover that Kevin Durant converted into a 3-point basket that pulled the Warriors within 94-88 with 7:53 left …
Notebook: Warriors say Pachulia ‘not a dirty player’ – via expressnews.com
May 14 10:50 PM
With 7:55 left in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals Sunday, Pachulia — Golden State’s 6-foot-11 center — slid under the Spurs’ Kawhi Leonard while he was attempting to shoot a 3-pointer. The ensuing left ankle sprain sent Leonard to the locker room for good, and gave the Warriors space to rally from a 25-point deficit to win 113-111. […] an outcry on social media caused many of Pachulia’s teammates to rush to his defense …
If it’s the Washington Wizards, what will Cavaliers do about John Wall and Bradley Beal? – via cleveland.com
May 14 03:22 PM
If the Cavaliers play the Washington Wizards in the conference finals, Tyronn Lue will have to decide which of their dynamic guards will be defended by J.R. Smith.
PODCAST: NBA Draft Combine Winners, Playoffs and Kyle Lowry – via basketballinsiders.com
May 13 02:52 PM
Basketball Insiders writers Cody Taylor and Spencer Davies talk which players improved their stock at the NBA Draft Combine, predicting the NBA playoffs and Kyle Lowry’s pending free agency.
Popovich: Kawhi ‘hurt the same foot,’ status for Game 2 unknown – via csnbayarea.com
May 14 07:43 PM
Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich analyzes what happened after Kawhi Leonard left Game 1 with an ankle injury.
Tyronn Lue wishes Cavaliers could remember defensive schemes as well as their choreographed handshakes – via cleveland.com
May 14 12:30 PM
The Cleveland Cavaliers lead the NBA Playoffs in offensive efficiency. They also lead the way when it comes to choreographed handshakes.
Experts’ picks: Any love for Spurs in conference finals? – via espn.com
May 14 02:31 PM
Will the Warriors or Spurs be punching their ticket to the NBA Finals? Our writers make their Western Conference finals predictions.
Numbers preview: Western Conference finals – Golden State Warriors vs. San Antonio Spurs – via nba.com
May 14 10:51 AM
