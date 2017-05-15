Trending stories: Kawhi Leonard injury, Randy Foye and more

Spurs, Leonard left pondering what might have been – via expressnews.com May 14 10:09 PM We never will know whether Steph Curry and Kevin Durant would have brought the Warriors back from a 25-point deficit anyway, or whether Leonard and the Spurs would have pulled away and forced them to adjust, regroup, and maybe doubt themselves. […] in this long-anticipated showdown of the two best Western Conference franchises of this decade, we never will know how this series will have played out if both teams had full use of their Most Valuable Player candidates … Shares

Spurs' Game 1 loss turns on the turn of Leonard's ankle – via expressnews.com May 14 10:07 PM Pulled on a starched white shirt, gray tweed pants and brown boat shoes. The top-seeded Warriors did what most expected them to do in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, drawing first blood with a 113-111 victory over the No. 2 Spurs. The Spurs were ahead by 23 points with 7:55 to play in the third quarter, when All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard tweaked his already sore ankle on Pachulia's foot after taking a jumper …

With Leonard out, Aldridge fails to deliver in crunch time for Spurs – via expressnews.com May 14 10:49 PM With Leonard out, Aldridge fails to deliver in crunch time for Spurs LaMarcus Aldridge finished with 28 points and eight rebounds Sunday, but his stat line rang hollow after he struggled to score down the stretch of the Spurs' gut-wrenching 113-111 loss to Golden State. In the final eight minutes, he missed 7 of 8 shots and also had a turnover that Kevin Durant converted into a 3-point basket that pulled the Warriors within 94-88 with 7:53 left …

Notebook: Warriors say Pachulia 'not a dirty player' – via expressnews.com May 14 10:50 PM With 7:55 left in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals Sunday, Pachulia — Golden State's 6-foot-11 center — slid under the Spurs' Kawhi Leonard while he was attempting to shoot a 3-pointer. The ensuing left ankle sprain sent Leonard to the locker room for good, and gave the Warriors space to rally from a 25-point deficit to win 113-111. […] an outcry on social media caused many of Pachulia's teammates to rush to his defense …