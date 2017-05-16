NBA A to Z: Conference Finals breakdown and a conversation with Jalen Rose

On this week’s NBA A to Z pod, USA TODAY Sports’ Sam Amick and Jeff Zillgitt break down the East and West Conference Finals, discuss what the Wizards do going forward after falling to Boston, and debate the controversial play that put the San Antonio Spurs’ Kawhi Leonard on the sideline.

Sam also talks with ESPN analyst Jalen Rose, who once infamously admitted to intentionally hurting Kobe Bryant on a similar play in the 2000 Finals.