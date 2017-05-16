Dunkwire mock draft: Prospects projected for each team in the lottery

With the NBA draft order now officially set, here is how we see the lottery playing outon June.

If you were to look at 10 different NBA mock drafts, you’d find a general consensus of about a dozen players who are selected in the lottery. However, the final few spots are typically up for debate.

These are our projected picks for the top 14 picks in the draft next month.

1.) Celtics: Markelle Fultz, Point Guard (Washington)

The 6-foot-4 freshman averaged 23.2 ppg with 5.9 apg and 5.7 rpg last season. He is a playmaker and excellent on the pick-and-roll and shot 41.3 percent from 3-pt range. His ability both as a shooter and as a leader on the offense, where he has great court vision, will provide an immediate spark.

Why He’s a Fit: What Boston will do with its backcourt considering they already have Avery Bradley and Isaiah Thomas is to be determined. But Fultz is the consensus top overall pick.