This is fifth time in 30 years all top seeds have made the Conference Finals

The Boston Celtics advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals with a 115-105 win over the Wizards Monday, which means the top two teams from each conference made the Conference Finals.

The Warriors are the No. 1 seed in the West and hold a 1-0 lead over the No. 2-seeded Spurs in the Western Conference Finals.

The Celtics face the Cavaliers, who were the No. 2 seed this season in the Eastern Conference.

The top two teams from the regular season in each conference also made the Conference Finals 1983 and 1986. Before then, the top two teams also reached this somewhat rare occurrence in 1975.

The top 4 teams made it to the conference finals. Big shocker. #NBA #NBAPlayoffs — Jordon T. (@sportsfanjord) May 16, 2017

During a more modern era of the NBA postseason, it has been slightly more likely for the top two teams from each conference to win the semi-finals.

In fact, the teams who finished with the best record from each conference have gone to the conference finals in 2014, 2015 and now in 2017. Here are the most recent teams to accomplish this feat.

2015

Eastern Conference: Hawks (1) lost to Cavaliers (2)

Western Conference: Warriors (1) defeat Rockets (2)

NBA Finals: Warriors (1) beat Cavaliers (2)

2014

Eastern Conference: Pacers (1) lost to Heat (2)

Western Conference: Spurs (1) beat Thunder (2)

NBA Finals: Spurs (1) beat Heat (2)

2005

Eastern Conference: Heat (1) lost to Pistons (2)

Western Conference: Suns (1) lost to Spurs (2)

NBA Finals: Spurs (2) beat Suns (2)

2001

Eastern Conference: 76ers (1) beat Bucks (2)

Western Conference: Spurs (1) lost to Lakers (2)

NBA Finals: Lakers (2) beat 76ers (1)