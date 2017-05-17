Boston is most expensive place to attend conference championship game

If you want to buy tickets to watch the NBA’s conference championship games, it will be especially costly to watch a game in Boston.

Celtics games have the highest overall price at $857.72, which is comparatively expensive when you realize tickets for one of the Cavaliers home games will cost $351.98.

Jack Slingland, Director of Client Relations for TickPick, discussed the discrepancy in an email interview with Hoops Hype:

The Cavaliers and Warriors have been the overwhelming favorites to reach the NBA Finals all season and it is clear their fan bases are waiting to splurge on tickets until they meet again. As far as their opponents are concerned, expect prices to drop for Celtics and Spurs home games as this series progresses and the inevitable outcomes get closer.

As you can see below, the Western Conference Finals average roughly $660.94 per game while the Eastern Conference Finals cost $640.97 per game.