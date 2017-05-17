NBA Mock Draft 2017: Centers

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
1. Dallas: Zach Collins
Center / 7-0 / Gonzaga / Freshman
10.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg
Collins is the player that offers a great deal of upside at the Mavs’ pick. Lauri Markkanen is an intriguing prospect as the team could attempt to mold him into another Dirk, with Dirk’s tutelage. However, Collins shows more strength to carry weight and eventually impact both ends of the floor.
Center / 6-10 / Texas / Freshman
13.4 ppg, 8.4 rpg
Charlotte has a solid big man in Frank Kaminsky, but adding a more defensive oriented athlete in Allen to pair with Frank could be more appealing than a power forward that duplicates his face-up game. Allen is still a few years away, but shows upside as a defender and athlete.
Center / 7-1 / Creighton / Freshman
12.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg
The Bucks are in solid shape in the backcourt and overall talent and would like to add a big man to compliment their nucleus of Greek Freak and Jabari Parker. They have handed the keys over to Giannis as their quarterback, so a young, skilled big would seem to fit the bill. GM John Hammond has had an outstanding recent track record, and seems to target length with his picks.
Center / 7-0 / North Carolina State / Freshman
5.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg
The Spurs always seem to be two steps ahead of everyone with their draft strategy. If a player that has no business falling to them does (DeJounte Murray, Kyle Anderson, etcetera) they jump all over them, and if no American players with value are available, they generally find value going International with a player they can stash and put into the right situation in Europe to facilitate their development. Yurtseven has a good deal of upside left to develop and at 29 there isn’t a lot of risk.
