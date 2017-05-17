NBA Mock Draft 2017: Point Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
1. Boston: Markelle Fultz
Point Guard / 6-5 / University of Washington / Freshman
23.2 ppg, 5.9 apg
|
Fultz is the prospect who offers the most upside as a go-to scorer and playmaker. While consideration will need to be made about how he meshes with point guard Isaiah Thomas, the fact that he is nearly 10 years younger than IT gives him the ability to learn under him and presumably take control of the team when the time is right. Trading Thomas is another possibility, but the Celtics can exercise all options and take their time with Fultz in the fold.
|
2. LA Lakers: Lonzo Ball
Point Guard / 6-6 / UCLA / Freshman
14.6 ppg, 7.6 apg
|
The Lakers and Ball appear to be the big winners of lottery night. It has been reported that Ball is set to only work out for the Lakers, and Ball ending up in L.A. for the Lakers appears to be destiny.
|
3. Phoenix: De’Aaron Fox
Point Guard / 6-3 / Kentucky / Freshman
16.7 ppg, 4.6 apg
|
Fox would give the team a potential upgrade or eventual replacement for Bledsoe and a younger running mate for Booker. GM Ryan McDonough seems to have a thing for Kentucky guards as he has taken one in almost every draft (Archie Goodwin, Devin Booker, Tyler Ulis) plus the team’s starting point guard Eric Bledsoe is a UK alum. The team would like to target a big, however it’s unlikely any of the bigs available would be enough value to select at 4. The Suns could look to take Jackson if available, or listen to offers to move down into the 7-10 range and target a big like Zach Collins.
|
Point Guard / 6-2 / North Carolina State / Freshman
18.1 ppg, 6.2 apg
|
After selecting Kris Dunn early in last year’s draft, it may be difficult for the Wolves to select another point guard. But Dunn has been unimpressive and Smith offers the most value at their pick. Malik Monk is another possibility as he would give them a shooter to go along with Zach LaVine and Andrew Wiggins.
|
Point Guard / 6-5 / Strasbourg IG (France) / 1998
5.1 ppg, 2.0 rpg
|
The Kings would love to upgrade their current point guard position as Darren Collison, while solid, is more suited for a backup role. Ntilikina is a bit of an unknown as his level of competition at PG leaves some doubt. He would give Sacramento hope for the future at the position. If a PG they covet is available to them at 5, they will likely opt for a big here. Zach Collins, Jarrett Allen and Lauri Markkanen are all possibilities.
|
Point Guard / 6-6 / South Carolina / Sophomore
13.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg
|
Dozier would be a steal at 30 for Utah and while he probably duplicates Dante Exum to a degree, his ability to defend and play multiple positions adds to his value. The Jazz, while not on the level with the Warriors, Cavs and Spurs, are clearly developing into a second-tier team.
Key: (*) Standard salary for players selected with that pick in 2017-18.
Draft, Draft, Dennis Smith, Frank Ntilikina, Markelle Fultz, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers
Comments