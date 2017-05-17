NBA Mock Draft 2017: Power Forwards

This pick may be contingent upon whether the Pacers decide to move Paul George instead of keeping him in the final year of his deal, and whom they feel they can get in return. Bam is a player that seems to be undervalued as teams are shying away from the more traditional players in favor of the versatile, multifaceted guys. Indiana had luck with the Davis Brothers in the 90s and Bam is cut from the same ilk.