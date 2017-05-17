NBA Mock Draft 2017: Power Forwards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
Power Forward / 7-0 / Arizona / Freshman
15.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg
Markkanen would figure to be a very good pairing along with center Andre Drummond. If Markkanen can fill his potential and become a high-level starter in the league, his skill set, namely his ability to spread the floor and fill it up from outside, would figure to work well with Drummond’s defensive and rebounding prowess.
2. Miami: John Collins
Power Forward / 6-10 / Wake Forest / Sophomore
19.2 ppg, 9.8 rpg
Collins is more of a traditional power forward, although at times he showed some touch on his face up game. Assuming he maximizes his potential and develops into an NBA starter, he could pair with Hassan Whiteside to form an extremely athletic frontcourt.
Power Forward / 6-10 / UCLA / Freshman
16.3 ppg, 8.2 rpg
Leaf seems to be a player that is currently being undervalued by NBA teams… which doesn’t make a whole lot of sense as he figures to be a face-up four that fits into today’s spread-the-floor style perfectly. Leaf is a skilled, finesse power forward who could fit well with their terrific backcourt and Jusuf Nurkic.
4. Indiana: Bam Adebayo
Power Forward / 6-10 / Kentucky / Freshman
13.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg
This pick may be contingent upon whether the Pacers decide to move Paul George instead of keeping him in the final year of his deal, and whom they feel they can get in return. Bam is a player that seems to be undervalued as teams are shying away from the more traditional players in favor of the versatile, multifaceted guys. Indiana had luck with the Davis Brothers in the 90s and Bam is cut from the same ilk.
5. Portland: Harry Giles
Power Forward / 6-10 / Duke / Freshman
3.9 ppg, 3.8 rpg
Giles is obviously a big-time talent, but his inability or unwillingness to explode off his knee has left a lot of skepticism and concern about his future. With three picks in the first round, the Blazers are in excellent position to take a flyer on him and live with the consequences if his knees do not show any further recovery/improvement.
Power Forward / 6-10 / California / Sophomore
14.0 ppg, 10.5 rpg
The Thunder made an excellent pick last year in Domantas Sabonis after moving Serge Ibaka. Rabb isn’t the sexiest of prospects as he doesn’t run the floor very smooth, but he’s a tremendous kid with both the drive and intelligence to improve, plus the shooting to spread the floor. Rabb would be a steal if he were to fall this far.
