NBA Mock Draft 2017: Shooting Guards

The Nets need to use their picks (22 and 27) to swing for the fences and add as much upside as possible. This was the worst team in the league and after their apocalyptic trade in which they sent numerous unprotected picks to the Celtics for Twilight KG and Pierce, it will be years before this franchise recovers. Hami is as good a roll-the-dice pick as any at this point of the draft.