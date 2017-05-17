NBA Mock Draft 2017: Shooting Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
1. New York: Malik Monk
Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Kentucky / Freshman
19.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg
The Knicks could use a dynamic young guard to groom for the future to play alongside Kristaps Porzingis. While GM Phil Jackson hasn’t done the greatest job of signing free agents or hiring head coaches, his selection of KP at 4 was a magnificent one. Whether he can duplicate that draft magic at 8 remains to be seen.
Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Adelaide 36ers (Australia) / 1998
4.6 ppg, 1.1 rpg
The mystery man drew positive reviews from those around him in Australia. He remains a bit of a project, but for a team like Denver, he would work well as they have a young nucleus. At 19, his shooting could help to eventually replace Gallinari who at 28 may be closing in on the twilight of his career.
Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Kentucky / Freshman
17.3 ppg, 9.8 rpg
The Nets need to use their picks (22 and 27) to swing for the fences and add as much upside as possible. This was the worst team in the league and after their apocalyptic trade in which they sent numerous unprotected picks to the Celtics for Twilight KG and Pierce, it will be years before this franchise recovers. Hami is as good a roll-the-dice pick as any at this point of the draft.
4. Utah: Donovan Mitchell
Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Louisville / Sophomore
15.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg
After drafting a forward at 6 in Isaac, the Magic take an undersized 2 with their second pick. The team has shown a commitment to drafting players with defensive ability, and while there is a new decision-maker in place, Mitchell fits into their scheme.
5. Orlando: Luke Kennard
Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Duke / Sophomore
19.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg
Kennard seems to be a Jazz type of player, and fits into their system. The team already has two top-notch shooters in Gordon Hayward and Joe Ingles. But you can never add enough shooters and Kennard gives them further depth on the wing.
6. Portland: Dwayne Bacon
Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Florida State / Sophomore
17.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg
With three first-round picks, it’s conceivable the Blazers could look to package their picks to move up or possibly trade away one of their (15, 20, 26) picks. Bacon is a versatile guard who would add depth to a loaded Blazer backcourt.
Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Duke / Freshman
10.9 ppg, 1.7 apg
Jackson could offer the Nets a potential future starter if he can develop at the point guard position. The minutes Jackson could receive on a team like Brooklyn would be valuable.
