NBA Mock Draft 2017: Small Forwards

Small Forward / 6-8 / Kansas / Freshman
16.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg
Jackson is the best prospect available and could end up the best player in this draft. The Sixers could also opt to trade back a few spots to draft a shooter such as Jayson Tatum or Malik Monk. Drafting Tatum here at No. 3 is another possibility as there are ties between the Colangelos and Coach K, and Tatum is a safe pick. However, he seems to be a bit of a reach here. There are a number of teams that could move up to three to target De’Aaron Fox or Josh Jackson, so a trade with Sacramento for 5 and 10 or a deal with Phoenix or another team are possibilities.
Small Forward / 6-8 / Duke / Freshman
16.8 ppg, 7.3 rpg
Tatum would give the Kings a surefire high-level starter and a player with go-to scoring ability on the wing. While he may lack some of the upside of other prospects, like Jonathan Isaac, he’s one of the least risky prospects available. The Kings are said to be looking to address their PG position with this year’s draft so Fox or Smith are possibilities here, and if they opt for one of the wings, they could gamble that French PG Frank Ntilikina falls to their second pick at 10.
Small Forward / 6-10 / Florida State / Freshman
12.0 ppg, 7.8 rpg
The Magic always seem to be one pick away from grabbing an elite player (see Porzingis). With the sixth pick this year, they should have the opportunity to grab a player with a lot of potential. It’s a great draft to have a mid lottery pick as there is a lot of talent available and a lot of prospects with similar value. Picks 5-8 could easily challenge the Top 4 in this year’s draft in the long run, which makes it a unique draft.
4. Chicago: Kyle Kuzma
Small Forward / 6-9 / Utah / Junior
16.4 ppg, 9.3 rpg
No. 16 may seem high for Kyle Kuzma, who is all over the place on team’s boards following a stellar draft combine. The Bulls could use some help in their frontcourt and Kuzma could push the inconsistent Mirotic for minutes. Despite being nearly 22, Kuzma offers a nice mix of experience and upside as a potential face-up four.
Small Forward / 6-8 / North Carolina / Junior
18.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg
Jackson is likely to benefit more than anyone from UNC’s title and provides experience and shooting. The Hawks are a playoff team that could use another shooter and also a player ready to come in and produce, so JJ checks a number of boxes for them.
6. Toronto: Tyler Lydon
Small Forward / 6-9 / Syracuse / Sophomore
13.1 ppg, 8.6 rpg
Lydon isn’t the typical athlete that GM Masai Ujiri targets with his picks, but his ability to shoot it should work well as the team continues to be one of the challengers in the East. The question is whether Lydon can defend well enough to get on the floor early in his career.
Small Forward / 6-9 / FC Barcelona B (Spain) / 1998
9.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg
The Lakers could opt for a European here to stash for a year or two and bring over or bring in right away and look to provide scoring. The team is likely to grab Lonzo Ball at No. 2, so taking a big or a wing here at 28 makes sense.
Key: (*) Standard salary for players selected with that pick in 2017-18.
