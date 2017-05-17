Here are all the stars the Nets could have had without making trades

The Brooklyn Nets could have had Damian Lillard, Markelle Fultz, Jaylen Brown, Derrick Favors and Enes Kanter if they hadn’t made any trades.

Instead, they have one of the weakest lineups in the league and do not own the rights to their first-round pick in the 2018 draft. Their history of trades has come back to light after the draft lottery gave Boston the No. 1 overall pick yesterday.

So we took a look back at the notable transaction history of the Nets front office since 2011.

Derrick Favors (2011)

So far, Nets traded away Derrick Favors, Devin Harris, Enes Kanter, Damian Lillard, Jaylen Brown, Markelle Fultz, and a 2018 1st round pick. — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) May 17, 2017

Brooklyn was pursuing superstar Carmelo Anthony but was unable to bring him to the Nets. Instead, they traded Derrick Favors (No. 3 overall in 2010) and Devin Harris for point guard Deron Williams. Favors was selected by the Nets before Demarcus Cousins as well as Gordon Hayward and Paul George.

The Nets also sent the Jazz two first-round picks in this deal. One of those picks was used to select perennial big man starter, Enes Kanter, in the 2011 NBA Draft. Brooklyn also sent a 2013 first-round pick to the Jazz, who used the selection to trade up for point guard Trey Burke.

Williams eventually agreed to a buyout with the Nets. Kanter was shipped to Oklahoma City, which will give the Jazz an extra first round pick in 2018.

