Trending stories: Paul George's future, Bryce Dejean-Jones and more

After dizzying 48 hours in the Bay Area, depleted Spurs gear up for Game 2 – via expressnews.com May 15 06:21 PM SAN FRANCISCO — Just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday, West Coast time, the Spurs tipped off the 10th Western Conference finals of the Gregg Popovich coaching era. By 1:22, they held a 25-point lead on the Golden State Warriors, perhaps the greatest NBA team ever assembled, on the Warriors' home floor at Oracle Arena to boot. At 3:11, the final horn sounded on a 113-111 Golden State victory that put the Spurs in a 1-0 hole to start the series …

Spurs lacked belief, with good reason – via expressnews.com May 17 01:44 AM "I don't think they believed," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said, and perhaps that was an indictment of his players' intestinal fortitude. Or maybe it was just a testament to their grasp of reality. The Spurs weren't going to win Game 2 of the Western Conference finals any more than the old parade of Nuggets, Sonics and Kings were going to beat them in one postseason formality after another …