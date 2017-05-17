Trending stories: Paul George's future, Bryce Dejean-Jones and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Golden State Warriors win PBWA’S 2016-17 Brian McIntyre Media Relations Award Professional Basketball Writers Association – via probasketballwriters.org
May 16 01:07 PM
The Golden State Warriors have won the Professional Basketball Writers Association’s 2016-17 Brian McIntyre Media Relations Award.
Sources: Magic asked for permission to speak to Cavs GM David Griffin, but Cleveland owner Dan Gilbert unresponsive – via sports.yahoo.com
May 16 10:53 AM
Griffin’s contract expires at the end of June, but Orlando is planning to start interviews with president candidates soon.
Patrick McCaw steps in for sidelined Andre Iguodala and turns in a monster game – via mercurynews.com
May 17 01:06 AM
OAKLAND — Andre Iguodala didn’t play in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals Tuesday night, but his 21-year-old rookie understudy Patrick McCaw did, and McCaw turned in a performance…
Draper, Sherrod, Scal and Celtics fans reaction to lottery – via csnne.com
May 16 09:09 PM
Kyle Draper, A. Sherrod Blakely, Brian Scalabrine, and Celtics fan reaction to getting the #1 overall pick in the NBA draft lottery.
The Night That Cost Bryce Dejean-Jones His NBA Dream—And His Life – via bleacherreport.com
May 16 12:16 PM
The man who shot and killed Dejean-Jones after the NBA player broke into his apartment tells #BRmag his side of the story
Summer agenda: How will Pacers deal with Paul George? – via sports.yahoo.com
May 16 03:06 PM
The four-time All-Star can be a free agent in 2018, and Indiana has a few options when it comes to handling the situation.
After dizzying 48 hours in the Bay Area, depleted Spurs gear up for Game 2 – via expressnews.com
May 15 06:21 PM
SAN FRANCISCO — Just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday, West Coast time, the Spurs tipped off the 10th Western Conference finals of the Gregg Popovich coaching era. By 1:22, they held a 25-point lead on the Golden State Warriors, perhaps the greatest NBA team ever assembled, on the Warriors’ home floor at Oracle Arena to boot. At 3:11, the final horn sounded on a 113-111 Golden State victory that put the Spurs in a 1-0 hole to start the series …
Spurs lacked belief, with good reason – via expressnews.com
May 17 01:44 AM
“I don’t think they believed,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said, and perhaps that was an indictment of his players’ intestinal fortitude. Or maybe it was just a testament to their grasp of reality. The Spurs weren’t going to win Game 2 of the Western Conference finals any more than the old parade of Nuggets, Sonics and Kings were going to beat them in one postseason formality after another …
Blasted in Game 2, Spurs head home with only one reason to believe – via expressnews.com
May 17 01:48 AM
If Kawhi Leonard can make it on the floor for Game 3, the Spurs have a chance against the Warriors. And if not, it’s vacation time.
