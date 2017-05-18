FC Barcelona has more former players in the NBA than any other FIBA club

CSKA Moscow, Real Madrid, Fenerbahce and Olympiakos will compete for the Euroleague crown this weekend in Istanbul. Among the many European powerhouses missing at the Final Four is FC Barcelona, winner of the competition in 2003 and 2009. While not in his best moment right now, the Spanish club can boast of being perhaps the best pipeline of NBA talent in FIBA basketball. With nine former players in league rosters, Barça has the largest representation in the NBA among FIBA clubs right now, narrowly topping fellow Spaniards Baskonia and Real Madrid, with eight each.