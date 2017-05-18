USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Draft steals, LeBron James, Paul George and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

Spurs lacked belief, with good reason – via expressnews.com

May 17 01:44 AM
“I don’t think they believed,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said, and perhaps that was an indictment of his players’ intestinal fortitude. Or maybe it was just a testament to their grasp of reality. The Spurs weren’t going to win Game 2 of the Western Conference finals any more than the old parade of Nuggets, Sonics and Kings were going to beat them in one postseason formality after another …

May 17 02:36 PM
Using our NBA draft model, the ESPN analytics team evaluates the potential first-round picks who could offer generous value for the teams doing the selecting.

2017 NBA Consensus Mock Draft – Ver 3.0 – via basketballinsiders.com

May 17 12:10 PM
Each week, four of Basketball Insiders’ experts take a look at the draft class and weigh in on what they are seeing and hearing in the march up to the 2017 NBA Draft, here is this week’s post-draft lottery version.

May 17 09:29 AM
Will Isaiah Thomas or Kyrie Irving have the better series? Can the Celtics slow down LeBron James? Our 5-on-5 crew breaks down Cleveland-Boston and predicts the winner.

May 18 12:37 AM
Cavaliers had 10-game layoff before opening the Eastern Conference finals in Boston

May 18 12:17 AM
Will he coach from sideline against Spurs?

May 17 11:13 PM
Thompson was in the lineup Wednesday, dominating the glass, anchoring the defense and demoralizing the Celtics — and the crowd — with every hustle play.

May 17 10:46 AM
Magic Johnson should work on giving Paul George more than a wink now that his Los Angeles Lakers have the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA draft. George is originally from the Los Angeles area, can becom…

May 17 06:09 PM
Speaker Ryan responded: ‘What’s said in the family stays in the family.’ GOP leaders now cast exchange as ‘an attempt at humor.’

May 17 09:17 AM
The Celtics will fight. Stevens will have them prepared. But there’s no amount of want-to that will allow them to overcome the clear talent advantage.

