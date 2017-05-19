Jeremy Lin said former Nets teammates asked whether team could trade for them

Brooklyn Nets point guard Jeremy Lin said five former teammates reached out asking if his team could somehow trade for them last season.

According to a translation of the interview, Lin explained why Brooklyn is such an exciting destination (via NetsDaily.com):

Lin did not identify the teammates or their teams, but said the Nets top priority this summer should be free agents. According to the translation, Lin said the attraction to the Nets, who did have the league’s worst record, is that the Nets enjoy playing together, enjoy playing for Kenny Atkinson, and enjoying playing in the culture the Nets have created.

He also spoke about the unselfish nature of Brooklyn players on offense and said he will actively recruit this offseason.

Last season, the Nets had the second-lowest payroll in the NBA. Next year, Brooklyn has a maximum cap space of approximately $37 million if the league salary cap increases to $101 million as expected. Once their roster decisions are made, they will still have an estimated $26 million in cap room.

Without their lottery pick, which was traded to the Celtics, Brooklyn must be crafty in free agency decisions to bolster their roster. Boston also owns the rights to their first-round pick next season.

Former teammates who are free agents this summer include Patrick Patterson, Donatas Motiejunas, Thomas Robinson, Aaron Brooks and Omri Casspi.