Knicks fans really want team to hire Pablo Prigioni as assistant coach

The New York Knicks are interested in hiring former player Pablo Prigioni as an assistant coach, which has made many fans excited.
Prigioni is also rumored to be a candidate for the head coaching job with Saski Baskonia, a team in Spain’s top league, Liga ACB, and the EuroLeague. He played for Baskonia from 2003 until 2009.
Prigioni was the Spanish King’s Cup MVP in 2006 (when he led the EuroLeague in assists) and the Spanish Supercup MVP in 2008.
As a player for the Argentinan national team, Prigioni helped take home a bronze medal at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.
He then played a few seasons for Real Madrid. But Prigioni returned to Baskonia for one year before eventually making his NBA debut for the Knicks in 2012. He played there until 2015.
Fans and media alike are both excited about the potential to see Prigioni back in New York.
