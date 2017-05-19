Trending stories: Paul Millsap's future, Isaiah Thomas and more

Thunder: How the All-NBA teams impact the Thunder, NBA now and later – via newsok.com May 18 10:46 PM MAY 18, 2017 – When the All-NBA team lists crossed email inboxes and Twitter feeds across the world Thursday, was there a joyous noise from the Thunder?

Of course there was — for the second consecutive season, Russell Westbrook was voted All-NBA First Team, joining James Harden, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis on the illustrious list.

The intrigue of the All-NBA teams, however, falls farther down the lists …

Why Boston should let LeBron James score 50 points a game – via cleveland.com May 18 05:02 PM In this Takes By The Lake, Chris Fedor joins the podcast to explain the Celtics' best chance to avoid a sweep by the Cavs and to discuss whether this is Cleveland at its best and if it's enough to beat Golden State.

Episode 262-Deuce's Concussion, All-NBA Team and Lottery – via audioboom.com May 18 04:21 PM Deuce and Mo return after Deuce missed two days with a concussion so Deuce spent way too much time recapping his journey (00:35), they discuss the All-NBA team (5:30), Deuce doesn't understand how …

Isaiah Thomas: 'Celtics aren't scared of Cleveland; they're not the Monstars' – via cleveland.com May 18 05:11 PM While their series chances seem bleak, Thomas — and the Celtics — are staying positive heading into Friday's Game 2 and going down without a fight isn't in their DNA.