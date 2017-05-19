Trending stories: Paul Millsap's future, Isaiah Thomas and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Kawakami: Steph Curry, Ian Clark like ‘little kids’ in pregame routine – via mercurynews.com
May 18 11:04 AM
The ridiculous Stephen Curry-Ian Clark pregame ritual is part of what makes the Warriors such a special team.
Should Celtics keep the No. 1 pick or trade for a star? – via espn.com
May 18 08:24 AM
Should the Celtics swap the No. 1 pick for Jimmy Butler, Paul George or Kristaps Porzingis? How do Isaiah Thomas and Gordon Hayward factor into the decision? Chad Ford and Kevin Pelton debate.
Thompson: Warriors’ Kevin Durant great fit here off the court, too – via mercurynews.com
May 18 01:06 PM
Wednesday, Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant unveiled the basketball courts he refurbished in Oakland’s Chinatown. With his big heart and vast resources, he can truly be an impact in th…
May 18 05:51 PM
Summer agenda: Hawks’ offseason hinges on Paul Millsap’s free agency – via sports.yahoo.com
May 18 03:23 PM
Atlanta has to decide if it wants to retain Millsap and stay the course, or retool for the future.
A former Rockets coach without a team, Jeff Van Gundy becomes a Houstonian with a charter school cause – via houstonchronicle.com
May 19 07:33 AM
Report: Hawks offered Pacers 4 first round picks for Paul George at the trade deadline – via nba.nbcsports.com
May 19 12:05 AM
That’s a lot in exchange for the 4-time all-star.
Thunder: How the All-NBA teams impact the Thunder, NBA now and later – via newsok.com
May 18 10:46 PM
MAY 18, 2017 – When the All-NBA team lists crossed email inboxes and Twitter feeds across the world Thursday, was there a joyous noise from the Thunder?
Of course there was — for the second consecutive season, Russell Westbrook was voted All-NBA First Team, joining James Harden, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis on the illustrious list.
The intrigue of the All-NBA teams, however, falls farther down the lists …
Why Boston should let LeBron James score 50 points a game – via cleveland.com
May 18 05:02 PM
In this Takes By The Lake, Chris Fedor joins the podcast to explain the Celtics’ best chance to avoid a sweep by the Cavs and to discuss whether this is Cleveland at its best and if it’s enough to beat Golden State.
Episode 262-Deuce’s Concussion, All-NBA Team and Lottery – via audioboom.com
May 18 04:21 PM
Deuce and Mo return after Deuce missed two days with a concussion so Deuce spent way too much time recapping his journey (00:35), they discuss the All-NBA team (5:30), Deuce doesn’t understand how …
Isaiah Thomas: ‘Celtics aren’t scared of Cleveland; they’re not the Monstars’ – via cleveland.com
May 18 05:11 PM
While their series chances seem bleak, Thomas — and the Celtics — are staying positive heading into Friday’s Game 2 and going down without a fight isn’t in their DNA.
Leonard, Spurs come out ahead after forward lands on All-NBA first team – via expressnews.com
May 18 06:20 PM
Even though Kawhi Leonard’s participation in Game 3 of the West finals on Saturday remains in doubt because of his injured left ankle, the forward and the Spurs enjoyed a good day Thursday. While the low-key sixth-year pro isn’t into personal honors, this one allowed him to meet certain criteria needed to become eligible for the league’s designated player veteran extension …
