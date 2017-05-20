Trending stories: LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard injury and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
LeBron’s bizarre, rim-rattling struggles from the line – via espn.com
May 19 10:45 AM
How many ways can you shoot a free throw? If you’re LeBron James, it’s 18. The results? The worst free-throw shooting season of his career.
Shares
LeBron odd man out on MVP finalists short list – via espn.com
May 19 08:53 PM
The MVP award is officially a three-man race between James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Kawhi Leonard. Not on the list is LeBron James, a four-time winner of the award.
Shares
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown proves he’s a rookie by calling LeBron James ‘just another guy’ – via ftw.usatoday.com
May 19 07:36 PM
Jaylen Brown is so young.
Shares
Kawhi Leonard: “If I feel good, I’m going to play” – via blog.mysanantonio.com
May 19 12:34 PM
Kawhi Leonard, who has a sprained left ankle, is officially listed as questionable for Game 3 of the Spurs’ Western Conference Finals series against Golden State on Saturday. Leonard spoke to…
Shares
Summer agenda: Hawks’ offseason hinges on Paul Millsap’s free agency – via sports.yahoo.com
May 18 03:23 PM
Atlanta has to decide if it wants to retain Millsap and stay the course, or retool for the future.
Shares
Kyrie Irving rebounds from poor shooting game, helps Cavaliers turn Game 2 into rout – via cleveland.com
May 19 11:07 PM
Staying aggressive, something Lue has demanded of Irving since taking over as bench boss, Irving looked for switches repeatedly and attacked every defender in front of him.
Shares
Cavaliers open up largest halftime lead in postseason history, take 2-0 series edge in Boston – via espn.com
May 19 11:02 PM
Led by LeBron James’ 30 points, the Cleveland Cavaliers weren’t challenged by the Boston Celtics for the second straight game.
Shares
Cavaliers set record for largest margin of victory in Eastern finals with 130-86 win over Celtics in Game 2 – via cleveland.com
May 19 10:52 PM
LeBron James scored 30 points in about three quarters and the Cavaliers embarrassed Boston in Game 2.
Shares
LeBron James out of top three in NBA MVP race for first time since 2008 – via cleveland.com
May 19 08:58 PM
LeBron James finished out of the top three in the race for the NBA MVP
Shares
Giannis, Gobert, Jokic and Saric candidates for NBA awards – via eurohoops.net
May 19 08:13 PM
Shares
NBC Sports – via stream.nbcsports.com
May 15 07:23 PM
Download the NBC Sports app to watch thousands of live events for free
Shares
Westbrook named MVP finalist – via newsok.com
May 19 08:08 PM
MAY 19, 2017 – You knew Russell Westbrook was an MVP candidate. On Friday, the NBA made it official. The Thunder guard is among three finalists for the league’s Most Valuable Player Award, announced Friday on TNT.
Shares
Whether Leonard plays or not, Spurs say pity party is over – via expressnews.com
May 19 06:51 PM
Whether Leonard plays or not, Spurs say pity party is over The St. Regis Hotel near Union Square in San Francisco is a Yelp reviewer’s dream, a five-star property lousy with lavish amenities such as an on-site spa, an indoor Infinity pool and butler service in each room. “I mean, it’s frustrating,” said Leonard, who was forced to miss the Spurs’ Game 2 drubbing against Golden State with a left ankle sprain. [.. …
Shares
May 19 06:44 PM
Read more on ESPN
Shares
Warriors planning for Kawhi Leonard to play Game 3 – via sfchronicle.com
May 19 04:42 PM
SAN ANTONIO — Kawhi Leonard is officially listed as questionable for Game 3 on the Spurs’ injury report, but the Warriors are preparing as if he’ll be available. Added Draymond Green: “There’s no doubt in my mind that he’ll play.” Leonard missed Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against Houston after spraining his left ankle in the fourth quarter of Game 5. MRI results on Leonard’s ankle revealed no structural damage …
Comments