Hawks to interview 2004 NBA Finals MVP Chauncey Billups for GM role

ESPN broadcaster and former NBA champion Chauncey Billups was expected to become a head coach. But his trajectory projects more now as a GM.

The Hawks will interview Billups for their vacant GM position on Tuesday.

The Hawks are not expected to “drag out” the hiring process, which means if he impresses he could get offered the job sooner rather than later.

Billups rejected an offer to become one of the highest-paid assistant coaches in the league when the Magic made an “aggressive bid” in June 2016. He was also offered the associate head coach position for the Timberwolves knowing he would take over the gig for the 2015-16 season.

In an interview with the Denver Post, Billups said coaching has never really been his goal. He seemed hesitant to take over a rebuilding process because he didn’t want to be fired and risk future opportunities to become a coach.

He has discussed an interest, instead, in a front office position (via Yahoo Sports):

(When) I’ve talked about my future most of the time it’s always kind of been front office stuff but as I start to take a deeper dive into my future whenever that is that I decide to get back in or not, I’ve opened up my mind to the opportunity to coach … One of my fears about being in a front office, not a fear but a reservation, is maybe I don’t have that kind of day-to-day influence and impact on a guy like I’m used to.

The former Nuggets star is the captain of the Killer 3s team in Ice Cube’s “Big 3” league. Also on his roster: Stephen Jackson (co-captain), Reggie Evans, Larry Hughes and Brian Cook.

